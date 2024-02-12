Apex Legends Season 20 brings sweeping changes that promise to revolutionise the Apex’s gameplay by removing certain random elements and a new depth to the Legends you choose to fight with. Changes to shields, Legend perks, and much more are waiting for you on release. So here’s an Apex Legends Season 20 start time countdown to keep you company.

Apex Legends Season 20 Release Time Countdown

Apex Legends Season 20 will arrive on Feb 13. at 10am PT so we have just a little more waiting to do before we can jump in and experience the new changes.

What to Expect in Apex Legends Season 20

Respawn Entertainment has unveiled all their changes but some important standouts are the Armor changes and the Legend perks.

The armor changes revolve around the complete removal of every tier of armor from the game’s loot pool. Upon starting, every player receives a white EVO shield and they must evolve to gain higher-tier armor. It seems that there is no other way to get your hands on a better shield, so even if you take down an opponent, yoinking their armor may now be a relic of the past. This change removes some randomness and stability, forcing players to upgrade their armor rather than get a lucky loot drop.

Legend perks are directly linked to the new armor changes. Once you have upgraded your shield to the second and third tiers (blue and purple) you can pick from two perks to enhance your legend. These perks have not yet hit the light of day but with Season 20 just around the corner, it won’t be long before we’re getting our hands on them ourselves. These new perks have the potential to drastically change the way your legend plays, and for better or worse it’s an interesting idea.

You can find all the changes in our patch notes run down for those looking to suss out all the interesting changes Respawn Entertainment is making.

That’s everything we have for the Apex Legends Season 20 start time countdown. Be sure to check out our related content below and stick with Twinfinite for all the best guides, updates, and gaming news.