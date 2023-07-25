Are Apex Legends Servers Down? How to Check Apex Legends Server Status

Having trouble connecting to Apex Legends? You likely aren’t the only one, which means there’s a good chance the servers are experiencing a hiccup. Assuming the problem isn’t on your end, here’s how to check the server status for Apex Legends.

Are the Apex Legends Servers Down?

As of 2:46 PM ET on July 25, Apex Legends is experiencing some issues. While Respawn hasn’t said anything about the issues, their cause is obvious. Earlier today, the Neon Network Collection Event started, which is drawing a large crowd of players.

Nothing currently shows when things might even out, but this is somewhat common with Collection Events. Before long, the server issues will smooth out (probably on their own), and you can participate in the event.

How to Check the Apex Legends Server Status

Sadly, Apex Legends doesn’t have an official server status page, but there are alternative resources you can look to in order to keep tabs on the game outside of Respawn’s official Twitter page.

For starters, there’s Down Detector, which keeps track of user reports, and a handy map that displays where outage reports originate. It’s a good place to visit if you suddenly start experiencing issues and want to ensure it isn’t only you.

Lastly, there’s Apex Legends Status, a site that tracks the server status for Apex Legends; however, it isn’t affiliated with EA or Respawn. It features lists of servers, their status, as well as player accounts, and even the status of PSN and Xbox Live. More importantly, it updates frequently and also displays announcements from the devs.

There you have it, folks: how to check Apex Legends server status.