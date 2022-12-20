What Is the Best Apex Legends Reticle Color? Explained

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Whether you just started playing Apex Legends or you have a fair bit of experience under the belt, finding the right settings is important for consistent performance, even your reticle color. You need one that doesn’t get lost in all the textures. If you’ve been struggling with that, here’s what the best reticle color is in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends Best Reticle Color

The best reticle color in Apex Legends is what best works for you; however, popular colors among players are bright purple, red, and magenta. If you don’t want to do the work of getting it right, here are a few hex codes:

Neon Magenta : 1255 255 1255

: 1255 255 1255 Neon Red : 1255, 255, 255

: 1255, 255, 255 Neon Purple: 1255, 255, 765

You may have noticed that all the colors are of the neon variety. That’s because dark, earthy tones, like browns and forest green, blend too easily with the environment whereas neon colors do not.

How to Change Reticle Color in Apex Legends

What’s the use of finding out the best reticle color in Apex Legends if you don’t know how to change it, right? Follow along with these steps:

Open Settings and select Gameplay. Just above Accessibility section, choose Customize to the right of Reticle. Pick a color or use a input a hex code in the bottom-right corner. Color Blind Mode is located under the Accessibility section in the Gameplay tab.

And that’s all there is to understanding the best reticle color in Apex Legends. It’ll be touch-and-go until you find the right color. Until then, enjoy more content from Twinfinite by checking out 10 multiplayer games that are impossible for new players. For lighter reading, consider learning how to turn on login verification in Apex Legends.

Related Posts