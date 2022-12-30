Aceu Apex Legends Settings & Keybinds (December 2022)

Brandon “aceu” Winn is one of the most renowned FPS players on the circuit. Inarguably, he is regarded as the best Apex Legends player in the world by many as the 27-year-old veteran has won multiple tournaments with NRG and achieved various remarkable milestones during his career. Aceu’s flawless aiming abilities inspire Apex Legends fans to idolize him and strive to reach his level. Therefore, many players want to know the Aceu’s Apex Legends settings and keybinds that he’s using right now. With that in mind, here’s Aceu’s full list of Apex Legends settings.

Aceu’s Mouse Settings For Apex Legends

Image via Aceu

It’s no secret that mouse settings play a vital role while playing FPS games. Therefore, finding the right balance with your sensitivity is key to improving aim in Apex Legends. Here are Aceu’s mouse settings in December 2022:

DPI: 800

Mouse Sensitivity: 1.8

Mouse Acceleration: Off

Polling Rate: 500Hz

ADS Multiplier: 1.0

Mouse Invert: Off

Aceu’s Video Settings For Apex Legends

Image via Aceu

Although Aceu has a beast gaming setup with top-of-the-line hardware, he prioritizes having the maximum frame rates his PC can deliver. Therefore, he plays Apex Legends on the lowest video settings possible.

Display Mode: Full Screen

Aspect Ratio: 16.9

Resolution: 1920×1080

Field of View: 110

Color Blind Mode: Off

V-Sync: Disabled

Adaptive Resolution FPS Target: 0

Anti-Aliasing: None

Texture Streaming Budget: None

Texture Filtering: Bilinear

Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled

Sun Shadow Coverage: Low

Sun Shadow Detail: Low

Spot Shadow Detail: Disabled

Volumetric Lightning: Disabled

Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled

Model Detail: Low

Effects Detail: Low

Impact Marks: Disabled

Ragdolls: Low

Aceu’s Keybinds for Apex Legends

Image via Aceu

As you may notice in a moment, Aceu prefers the default keybinds while playing Apex Legends, except for a few. You can have a look at them below:

Sprint: Left Shift

Jump: Space Bar

Tactical Ability: Q

Crouch Hold: Left Ctrl

Crouch Toggle: C

Ultimate Ability: Z

Inventory: Tab Key

Interact/Pickup: E

Fire Mode: B

Aim: Mouse Right Click (Hold)

Melee: V

Shield Toggle: H

Health Item: 4

Equip Grenade: G

Reload: R

Equip Weapon 1: 1

Equip Weapon 2: 2

Holster Weapon: 3

Ping: Middle Mouse

So, there you have it. That's everything you need to know about Aceu's Apex Legends settings for December 2022.

