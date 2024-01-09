Guides

How to Get Materia Hop-Ups in Apex Legends & What They Do

It's the final countdown!

Scene from Apex Legends.
Image Source: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends surprised the gaming world with a collaboration with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Among other things, players can get time-limited Materia Hop-Ups, which add special abilities to various weapons. Here is our guide on how to get Materia Hop-Ups and what they do in Apex Legends.

How To Get Materia Hop-Ups Apex Legends

Scene from Apex Legends.
Image Source: Respawn Entertainment

These specific pick-ups in Apex Legends can be collected the same way players get all the other Hop-Ups in the game: from ground loot, as well as from Loot Bins.

Of course, note that the Materia Hop-Ups will only be available until January 30, 2024, which is the end date for the Final Fantasy VII Takeover. Until then, players can get access to various content which is associated with Final Fantasy 7.

Apex Legends Materia Hop-Ups Abilities and How To Trigger Them

There are five different Materia Hop-Ups you can obtain in Apex Legends. They all add different abilities to specific weapons and are triggered in specific ways. Here’s the list of all Materia Hop-Ups, their abilities, and ways to trigger them.

Materia Hop-UpAbilityHow To Trigger
Green MateriaLightningReloading an empty weapon will enable a shock nova which will inflict damage and slow down enemies in proximity.
Yellow MateriaAssessInflict damage to enemies to see their remaining health.
Blue MateriaHP AbsorbInflict damage to enemies in order to heal yourself.
Red MateriaSummonJoin forces with Nessie for it to attack your enemies.
Purple MateriaCrit Rate UpApply random criticals to get extra damage.

As you can see, the powers and effects of Materia Hop-Ups are based on the effects from previous games similar to Final Fantasy 7 Remake. They will make your weapons even more effective and deadly, with unique abilities that Materia Hop-Ups enable and add in Apex Legends.

Related Posts

About the author

Nenad Milićević

Nenad Milićević (Nenad Milicevic) has been a staff writer at Twinfinite since late 2023. He has a BA in Journalism and more than seven years of professional experience in journalism and writing behind him, with recent focus on gaming niche. As a passionate sports fan and enjoyer of single player open world games, his expertise includes Assassin's Creed franchise, Football Manager, GTA. In his spare time, he likes to watch sports for countless hours, read books and spend lazy days watching TV shows and movies.

More Stories by Nenad Milićević

Comments