How to Get Materia Hop-Ups in Apex Legends & What They Do

Apex Legends surprised the gaming world with a collaboration with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Among other things, players can get time-limited Materia Hop-Ups, which add special abilities to various weapons. Here is our guide on how to get Materia Hop-Ups and what they do in Apex Legends.

How To Get Materia Hop-Ups Apex Legends

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment

These specific pick-ups in Apex Legends can be collected the same way players get all the other Hop-Ups in the game: from ground loot, as well as from Loot Bins.

Of course, note that the Materia Hop-Ups will only be available until January 30, 2024, which is the end date for the Final Fantasy VII Takeover. Until then, players can get access to various content which is associated with Final Fantasy 7.

Apex Legends Materia Hop-Ups Abilities and How To Trigger Them

There are five different Materia Hop-Ups you can obtain in Apex Legends. They all add different abilities to specific weapons and are triggered in specific ways. Here’s the list of all Materia Hop-Ups, their abilities, and ways to trigger them.

Materia Hop-Up Ability How To Trigger Green Materia Lightning Reloading an empty weapon will enable a shock nova which will inflict damage and slow down enemies in proximity. Yellow Materia Assess Inflict damage to enemies to see their remaining health. Blue Materia HP Absorb Inflict damage to enemies in order to heal yourself. Red Materia Summon Join forces with Nessie for it to attack your enemies. Purple Materia Crit Rate Up Apply random criticals to get extra damage.

As you can see, the powers and effects of Materia Hop-Ups are based on the effects from previous games similar to Final Fantasy 7 Remake. They will make your weapons even more effective and deadly, with unique abilities that Materia Hop-Ups enable and add in Apex Legends.