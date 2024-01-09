How to Get Buster Sword in Apex Legends FF7 Event

2024 is clearly the year for Final Fantasy VII mania, and Apex Legends knows it as well. If you’re wondering how you can get your hands on the Buster Sword cosmetic in the Apex Legends FF7 Rebirth takeover event, here’s what you need to know.

Getting the Buster Sword R2R5 Weapon in Apex Legends

Image Source: Respawn Entertainment

First off, we need to make an important distinction here. With the FF7 Rebirth takeover event in Apex Legends, players will be able to wield the Buster Sword R2R5 which has unique gameplay abilities, its own light and heavy attacks, and will give you the ability to block damage and dash to close the gap.

There’s also a Buster Sword R5 cosmetic, which has no gameplay effect, that we’ll talk about a little later.

For now, the Buster Sword R2R5 weapon will randomly spawn on the map when you start a game in Apex Legends. If you’re lucky enough to find one lying on the ground, pick it up and start using it immediately.

You can also wait for Care Packages to drop as the battle progresses, and there’s a chance for the Buster Sword R2R5 to show up in those as well. Once the event ends, the R2R5 will no longer spawn on the map, so this is your only chance to play around with it in combat.

How to Get the Buster Sword Cosmetic

For folks who want something a little more permanent, Apex Legends is also giving you the chance to collect the Buster Sword R5 weapon skin. However, these will only be available via Event Packs, which may require you to spend a little bit of money, depending on what kind of resources you’ve hoarded in the game and how long you’ve been playing.

There are a total of 36 new cosmetics introduced in the takeover event, and all of them will be available via Event Packs. This means that there’s some RNG involved in getting the Buster Sword, but the good news is that Event Packs don’t contain duplicates, so you’re guaranteed to get the Buster Sword Cosmetic on your 36th pack if you’re that unlucky.

It’s also important to note that the cosmetics will not be available in the game or the Mythic Shop after the event ends, so this is your only chance to get them.

How to Get Event Packs

Event Packs in Apex Legends can be bought with Apex Coins, or crafted with Crafting Metals that you get from opening other Packs. So if you’ve been playing the game for a while and have a bunch of Crafting Metals stocked up from past events, you’ll have a bit of a headstart in terms of opening Event Packs earlier and potentially getting the Buster Sword cosmetic sooner.

If not, the only way is to purchase them in-game with Apex Coins, which are the game’s premium currency that you can buy with real money. Apex Coins can also be obtained through the battle pass, but again, unless you’ve been playing the game for a while, chances are you won’t have enough time to farm up the Coins required to buy all the Packs you need.

That’s all you need to know about getting the Buster Sword in Apex Legends. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.