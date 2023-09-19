How to Get Harbingers Collection Event Packs in Apex Legends

Though a little shy of October, the annual spooky event for Apex Legends is upon us. This means not only a fitting After Dark map variant, but also plenty of new cosmetics. As with any collection event, there will be 24 items for players to earn, but they require special Harbingers event packs.

How to Get Every Pack in the Apex Legends Harbingers Collection Event

As said, there are 24 separate cosmetics to any Apex Legends collection event, which are a mix of legend skins, weapon skins, holosprays, frames, charms, and stickers. Each pack in the Harbingers event will unlock a single item from the event and two random items you could find in any basic Apex Pack.

Every single pack is 700 Apex Coins each, for a total of 16,800 if you want to buy everything.

What Does it Cost to Buy Every Pack in the Harbingers Collection Event? Answered

While the game follows a 100 counts to $1 ratio, the lowest amount you can buy is 500 coins for $5. So, buying one individual event pack is $10 because you can’t cobble together smaller amounts. However, if you want to buy everything in one bulk purchase, you have slightly better options.

You’ll want to pick up the 10,000 (with a 1,500 bonus) bundle for $99.99 and then the 6,000 (with a 700 bonus) for $59.99. Altogether, buying enough coins for all 24 packs will cost you roughly $160. You could, however, save a little by buying the 4,000 (with a 350 bonus) for $39.99 and the 1,000 bundle for $9.99. This would change your total to somewhere over $150.

How to Get Harbingers Event Items for Free

While there’s not really a feasible way to get the whole collection for free, you can offset the costs by picking up items through other means. The easiest way to do that is by simply making the items you want with crafting materials. This is a rather costly endeavor, as making a single legendary skin from the event is 2,400 materials. A battle pass in a single season gives 1,200 materials total, so this might not be possible unless you have plenty banked.

Another possibility is through the free prize tracker for the event. Though it is sometimes uncommon, a single event pack has been a part of several past events’ prize trackers.

Hopefully this gets you prepared to grab every Harbinger event pack for all the exclusive skins/cosmetics. For more Apex Legends content and guides, check out our links below.