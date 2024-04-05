How to Get Bellanoir Slabs in Palworld

Fans have long awaited the next big content patch for Palworld, and that day finally arrived early this morning with the debut of the game’s first-ever Raid Boss, Bellanoir. Taking on this formidable new Pal is different from the infamous Tower Bosses and Alpha Pals scattered throughout Palpagos, as in order for them to appear you’ll need to get your hands on Bellanoir Slabs. If you’re scratching your head over how to do that, here’s our handy guide for how to obtain Bellnoir Slabs and dive into Palworld’s new raid content.

Recommended Videos

How to Get a Bellanoir’s Slab Fragment in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

The mysterious Bellanoir is our formal introduction to Palworld‘s raid boss system, and just as the latest trailer suggested, this new Dark-Elemental Pal is no pushover. Raids are a new type of battle content intended to be the most challenging of all, beyond the power of Tower Bosses and the toughest Alpha Pals. Players will need to push their strategies and party makeup to new limits, and Bellanoir is here to teach us how to do that.

First off, it’s important to note that there are 3 different variants of the Bellanoir raid boss that can be fought. There is Bellanoir (Level 30), Bellanoir Libero (Level 50), and Bellanoir Libero (Ultra). As you might guess, ‘Ultra’ is the most difficult variant of the three, and is highly recommended for groups of players rather than solo.

However, engaging in a fight with any Bellanoir variant requires some preliminary steps. Before anything else, you’ll need to set out into the wilds and find a special item called Bellanoir’s Slab Fragment. These can be found primarily in the chests at the end of dungeons, though players claim to also have found them in chests at Sanctuary Islands.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Altogether, you want 4 of these Fragments in order to make a Bellanoir’s Slab.

All Different Bellanoir Fragment Types

Depending on the variant of Bellanoir you’re looking to fight, there are different types of Fragments for different types of Slabs. For instance, if you want to fight Bellanoir Libero (Level 50), you’ll need to get 4 Bellanoir Libero’s Slab Fragments (as seen above).

Also, different types of Fragments will be found in different levels of dungeons. For the Bellanoir Slab Fragments you need to fight Bellanoir (Level 30), your odds are best in the low-level dungeons near the starting areas of the game (Level 13+).

Vice versa, to get the Bellanoir Libero Slab Fragments (Level 50), you’ll need to search the dungeons in higher-level areas, particularly in the snowy mountains, the desert, and the volcano.

There is no type of Slab Fragment to obtain for Bellanoir Libero (Ultra), as that fight is unlocked automatically after defeating Bellanoir Libero (Level 50).

How to Craft a Bellanoir’s Slab in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Once you have the Fragments you need, the next step is to craft the Bellanoir’s Slab. To do that, you’ll need to make sure you have the Production Assembly Line II machine unlocked and built on your base.

When you have that accessible, the recipe for Bellanoir’s Slab will automatically be available after picking up the Fragments. Make sure they’re in your inventory or nearby storage. Craft them at the Assembly Line like any other item, and soon you’ll have a Slab ready for use (seen above).

The process is exactly the same for either type of Bellanoir’s Slab. You can also make as many slabs as needed at one time.

How to Use a Bellanoir’s Slab in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Once you’ve made your Bellanoir’s Slab, it’s time to put it to good use. To actually use it though, you’ll need to build one other thing that’s been freshly added in the new content patch – a Summoning Altar. This unique structure can be found under the Ancient Technology column on the right side of your Technology menu (Level 24).

After unlocking it, you can find the recipe for it under the ‘Other’ section. While it’s fairly simple, you’ll need 100 x Stones and 20 x Paldium Fragments to build it.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Before you do, it’s most important to know that a Summoning Altar can only be built within the perimeter of an existing base. That can make things a bit more complicated because, with the amount of crossfire that’s going to be happening in this fight, you don’t want it smashing your existing structures and machines to pieces. Some players have already learned the hard way that engaging a raid in your primary base is not what you want to do.

Instead, if you have at least 2 base options unlocked, you need to use one as an empty vessel of sorts for this raid. Pick a wide-open area that’s free of aggressive nuisances and construct your Summoning Altar right in the middle, near the Palbox. Put down a Feed Box as well if you’d like.

After that, choose an assortment of Pals from your Palbox that you’d like to have join you in the raid, as they’ll be doing nothing but fighting instead of farming in this scenario. They’ll accompany the Pals in your party as you’ll need all the firepower you can get, trust us.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Once you feel you’re truly ready, go up to the Altar, interact with it, and insert the Slab inside the one open space. Then choose to ‘Summon a Powerful Pal’ and a prompt will pop up, warning you about conducting this fight near any base structures. Once you click ‘OK’, the Altar will disintegrate and Bellanoir will appear, ready to rumble.

Final Note: You will need 1 Slab and 1 Summoning Altar per attempt with Bellanoir. Each time you reach victory or defeat, you will need to rebuild the Altar and place another Slab into it.

That concludes our guide for how to get Bellanoir Slabs in Palworld. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know how challenging of a fight this was for you. Do you want to see more battle content like this in the game?

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Palworld, such as our list of the best Palworld mods every player needs.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more