10 Cutest Pals in Palworld That You Absolutely Must Catch

Palworld is full of cute and cuddly creatures that you should take the time to catch and befriend.

We’ve rounded up ten of the cutest Pals in the game that players will be eager to track down and add to their collection, so let’s take a look below.

Sparkit

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Sparkit may attempt to look all intimidating with that red glare and a grumpy face, but this smol Electric Type Pal is definitely far more adorable than it knows itself to be! From its tiny size to its adorably wee paws, this critter has sassy cat energy from head to toe.

Even its lightning-shaped whisker-like tufts of fur on each cheek and bold black stripes make it seem that much more huggable. Would it try to electrocute me like Ash’s Pikachu on day one? Probably. Would it be worth it for a static snuggle? Absolutely.

Jolthog

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Jolthog is an adorable hedgehog creature with sharp, yellow spines capable of discharging electricity to attack other Pals. Just look at that face — such beady eyes, a tiny nose, and a cute little smile. Plus those stubby legs make Jolthog look so endearing as it runs around the islands, scampering from one place to another. Why do I want to pet Jolthog? It would undoubtedly be spiky… but that face has me struggling to care about any potential pain.

Lifmunk

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

I seriously just want to wander around with one of these buddies sitting on my shoulder. Heck, Lifmunk could even wrap that fluffy tail around my neck for a cozy winter scarf. Sure, those eyes may be red, but they are so big and adorable that they don’t look the slightest bit evil or intimidating at all.

Plus, those tiny limbs, leaf-like ears, and tufts of fur are just to die for. Lifmunk, you can hang with me anytime, friend!

Lamball

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Lamball is the most adorable round sheep friend and one of the best starting Pals in Palworld. Just look at that floofy fellow, doesn’t he look like he’d make just the best pillow in the world? As if the round body of this Pal isn’t enough to make you want to drop down and give it a hearty squeeze, Lamball has such a friendly face with those yellow eyes, an itty bitty nose, and an inviting smile.

And those little limbs? How does this critter manage to even run around? There’s no doubt it would end up slipping over and rolling all over the place in an adorably clumsy fashion.

Ribbuny

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Ribbuny is the definition of ‘cutest Pal’, carrying a combination of many endearing characteristics. Not only does this bunny-like creature have a stubby body, big long ears, and a very fluffy tail, but it also has an assortment of ribbons around its body that certainly add to the charm.

And then, just look at those big, sparkling lavender eyes and a cute smile. Truthfully, Ribbuny looks like an adorable plushie come to life as a critter you can befriend — how could you not love that face?

Daedream & Flopie

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Daedream and Flopie are by no means confirmed to be ‘twin’ Pals, but they are very similar in several aspects. Both seem like cute rabbit creatures, both have necklaces that can be crafted to have them aid your exploration, and both are adorable as heck.

Daedream only comes out at nighttime and has a dark yet cute charm — a color palette referencing a purple nebula, constellations in its ‘hair’, and big, lovable floppy ears. Flopie, on the other hand, is only around during the daytime, has a much lighter color palette, and sunshine-like features with the little flower and leaf bowtie. Much like Daedream has a ‘nebula’ set of locks, Flopie also has a head of hair, instead portraying two large pigtails. Now I’m curious, could these two have their hair tied up in other styles? That would certainly be adorable, to say the least!

Pengullet

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

What a lovable penguin fellow Pengullet is! I absolutely adore seeing these buddies waddling around the islands in Palworld, being so damn cute that I almost feel bad capturing or harvesting them for materials (I’m sorry little guy!)

As if those flippers and feet weren’t charming enough, then that tuft of hair more than does the trick. And then there’s the big blue eyes with the white pupils, and the adorable bill. Pengullet’s design is simple, endearing, and lovable to look at; and that’s all that’s needed to create the perfect cute creature design.

Cremis

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Is it a fox? Is it a sheep? It’s both! But who cares? Cremis is far too adorable to ponder genetics too much. If you thought Lamball looked like a fluffy cloud, then Cremis takes things even further. I mean, that entire body is like 90% percent fluff — it doesn’t get any more cute and cuddly than that.

Plus those yellow circular cheeks, and big orange eyes? All this creature would have to do is simply look at me once and blink, and I’d melt on the spot. Cremis, you have my entire heart.

Vixy

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Vixy takes the appearance of a fox-dog hybrid which is just a recipe for cuteness to begin with. Just look at that big bushy tail, fluffy mane of fur on its neck, white bootie-shaped paw markings, and big endearing green eyes — these features are all oh-so lovable.

And then to top it all off, Vixy has two different sets of ears, one floppy and one pointed — the doggo best of both worlds, if you will. Can you see one of these fellas trotting alongside you as you adventure around the wild? I certainly could. If there’s one thing about Vixy that can’t be argued, it’s that this is one heckin’ cute Pal.

Depresso

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Depresso is a Pal that speaks to many of us on a spiritual level, with lovable features and mannerisms that make it incredibly endearing. Just look at that grumpy little face…Depresso is not fooling anyone with that fake intimidatingly edgy glare.

Instead, this rainy Pal just comes off as even more adorable, from those floppy ears, the mohawk-like hairstyle, tiny, paw-like limbs, and the fact that it stands and walks around on two feet, like a gloomy Meowth. Depresso, you may perhaps just be the most adorable of them all, and without even trying to do so!