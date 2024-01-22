Grab your umbrella, it's going to be a wet one!

Watering Pals can keep crops alive and water wheels turning while you are out exploring Palworld. If you are searching for the best and most reliable Pals to help with Watering jobs at your base then keep reading!

Best Pals for Watering Jobs in Palworld

The four best Watering Pals in Palworld are Jormuntide, Azurobe, Broncherry Aqua and Suzaku Aqua.

More broadly speaking, the best Pals to assign to Watering jobs in Palworld are those at level 3 or above. These are the fastest Pals with the strongest water jets who can get the work done before the day ends. The Pal with the highest level for Watering is Jormuntide, a Water Dragon-type who is usually found near the Investigator’s Fork or Mossandra’s Forest.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Jormuntide’s only job skill is Watering so his sole focus will be on those jobs and won’t be distracted by anything else. If you aren’t ready to capture a Jormuntide then any other level 2 or 3 Watering skill Pal would be fine. Azurobe, Broncherry Aqua and Suzaku Aqua are all level 3 and have Watering as their sole job skills.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

A handy all-rounder is Penking who includes level 2 Watering as one of his many job skills. He can also try his hand at Handiwork, Mining, Cooling, and Transporting!

All Watering Pals

Watering jobs include watering growing crops and making sure any workstations with water wheels are running such as the Crusher or the Mill. You can boost Watering work speed by building a Water Fountain on your base!

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Any of the following Pals will be affected by the Water Fountain and can perform Watering tasks:

Jormuntide – level 4

Azurobe – level 3

Broncherry Aqua – level 3

Suzaku Aqua – level 3

Penking – level 2

Gobfin – level 2

Surfent – level 2

Relaxaurus – level 2

Fuack – level 1

Pengullet – level 1

Teafant – level 1

Celeray – level 1

Dumud – level 1

Kelpsea – level 1

That’s all for Watering at your base! Choose your Pals wisely and you will never have to work another day in Palworld. For more hints and tips on surviving in Palworld find more guides below including getting better storage for all your resources.