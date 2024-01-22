How to Get Penking in Palworld

Palworld has a variety of different creatures to collect, each one being suitable for different jobs around your Base. Among them is Penking, a confident penguin-like critter who makes a very valuable addition to both your team composition and your Base. If you’re looking for where to find Penking in Palworld, we’ve got you covered with all you’ll need to know.

Where to Find & Catch Penking in Palword

In Palworld, Penking is one of the best Pals you can obtain. Not only does it make a fine and powerful addition to your main team for battles and exploration, but Penking also offers the ability to do a very solid range of tasks at your Base. Penking is capable of participating in Handiwork, Transporting, Watering, Mining, and Cooling tasks, and has level 2 on all of these Skills, meaning it produces work much more efficiently than the average Pal.

Because of the sheer versatility Penking offers with tasks, it has become a high contender for players to catch as soon as possible during their playthroughs. In order to obtain Penking, players will need to know exactly where to search, as this Pal is much rarer than the average species.

In Palworld, Penking can be located in one specific habitat within the world, indicated in yellow on the world map screenshot below. Penking is also available within this habitat during both nighttime and daytime, so while it is rare, your search won’t be restricted to certain hours of the day.

Penking may also be able to be found in Dungeons as the final boss, so keep your eye out while exploring your world for any extra Dungeons you may want to take on. This will not only give you a chance at Penking spawning in, but will enable you to get a handy EXP boost, or potentially stumble upon other rare Pals or treasure.

That's everything you need to know about where to find and catch Penking in Palworld.