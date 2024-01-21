Does Palworld Have Dungeons? Palworld Dungeons Explained

Palworld has just about everything a monster-catching enthusiast could dream of. From monster collecting, training, battles, open-world exploration, treasure, crafting, building, boss fights, and more, Palworld seems to have it all. However, there is one question that is pondering the minds of many players jumping into the game – does Palworld have dungeons to explore?

Palworld – Is There Dungeons in the Game?

All of you heavy-explorers and dungeon-crawling enthusiasts are in luck, because yes, Palworld does indeed have dungeons. It’s not like there’s a shortage of things to do in Palworld, but if you’re looking for some extra adventure, Dungeons may be worth investing in. In Palworld, Dungeons will appear in certain places on the world map (usually on the top hills or on the side of a cliff), and have a temporary spawn that rotates after a certain amount of time, meaning there’s a time limit for you to enter a dungeon and discover all it has to offer.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

If you stumble across one of these curious caves or mysterious entrances during your playthrough, it’s best to double-check how much longer the timer has left and enter the dungeon ASAP in case it may be getting low. This is because once a timer reaches zero, you will no longer be able to enter the dungeon until the next time that particular spawn is in rotation – and there is no exact way of knowing when this may be.

However, while there is a time limit on entering a dungeon, once you are inside there are no clocks holding you back, meaning you can take your sweet time exploring, catching some new Pals, searching for treasures, and admiring the scenery.

How to Find Dungeons in Palworld and How They Work

Finding dungeons in Palworld is a bit trickier than you may have anticipated. This is because the dungeons around the world are constantly running on different timers, meaning they will switch spawns often before you even run across them.

For this reason, It’s best to head out on other tasks and scout for dungeons along the way, particularly around hills and cliffs, such as caves on the bottom of a mountain, or a surprise temple-like entrance on top of a hill. Dungeons can appear on any section of the world map at a given time, so in true explorer fashion, almost anywhere is a good place to set out on your search. However, you’ll need to consider the levels of local pals around the area in which you are searching, as dungeons tend to be a step up in difficulty again.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Upon entering a dungeon in Palworld, you’ll be able to admire the unique aesthetic and terrains of hidden ruins, secret caves, lost tunnels, and so much more. As there’s no time limit, you can take your sweet time enjoying the view and exploring every corner, or simply following the main path of your dungeon to progress through it as quickly as possible.

Near the beginning of each dungeon, there is usually a few pals hanging around that you can battle or capture to prepare for whats to come and gain some extra EXP or resources for your base. In some dungeons,you may even find a hidden treasure chest or two, so keep your eyes peeled!

Finally, in the last section of every dungeon in Palworld, you will encounter a unique boss battle. These Boss battles feature either giant variants of regular Pals, or alternate Pals that could almost appear to be evolutions – commonly having a king or queen theme, which makes them stand out as more powerful than the smaller critters that surround them.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Many of these boss battles will have levels of at least 15, so if you’re planning to hit some dungeons during your adventure, it’s a good idea to invest in training up your Pals to ensure you can keep up. After all, a random dungeon in the middle of the world is one of the worst places that you can die, as dungeons aren’t always near a Fast Travel point. In the case that you do die and there’s no Fast Travel nearby, you’ll be forced to take a big ol’ hike just to grab your gear again, which can waste valuable time and resources better suited to other activities in Palworld.

There is no limit to how many dungeons you can complete in Palworld, both in repetition or in total. With no cooldown on these experiences, another strategy that could be implemented would be to scout out an area using a Mount Pal or Glider and try to discover as many active dungeons in an approximate section of the map as possible. On more than one occasion I’ve found multiple dungeons not too far away from one another, and have used them as EXP boosts for Pals that I’m looking to train up, with pretty decent success.

However, if you choose to follow a similar strategy, you’ll need to consider your team composition. There’s never any way to know what final boss you may stumble across in the last stretch of a dungeon, so ensuring you have a team that is versatile both in type coverage and stats is key to being able to adapt to whatever is thrown at you, and ultimately emerge victorious (and with some pretty decent rewards, too!).

That’s everything you need to know about if there are dungeons in Palworld and how they function both in terms of spawn rate and gameplay. For more helpful guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of Palworld topics to assist you on your adventures – both wholesome and chaotic!

