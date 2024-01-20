How to Get Egg Incubator in Palworld

There are plenty of ways to get new Pals in Palworld, like catching them, breeding them or hatching them from eggs. In order to hatch a Pal from an egg, you’ll need an Egg Incubator, so here’s how to make an Egg Incubator in Palworld and how to use it.

How to Craft Egg Incubator in Palworld

In order to make an Egg Incubator in Palworld, you’ll need to be able to craft level seven technology, then spend two Technology Points to learn the recipe. You can increase the level of what you can craft by leveling up your character and base, and then you can spend Technology Points on particular items to learn the recipe for.

To craft an Egg Incubator in Palworld once you’re a high enough level to do so, you’ll need 10 Paldium Fragments, five cloth and 30 stone. When you’ve got all that, go into your Build Menu and scroll to the Pal tab on the top. On the right side of the wheel, as long as you’ve learned the recipe, you’ll see the Egg Incubator which you can craft and place.

How to Use Egg Incubator in Palworld

Once you’ve placed the Egg Incubator, you can access it the same way that you would a chest or any other piece of equipment. In the interface, there will only be one slot to place anything, and that spot is reserved for eggs. Place any eggs you find into the incubator and it’ll begin a timer until the egg is hatched.

However, there’s more to hatching an egg than just placing it in the right spot. If you look at the incubator while it has an egg in it, there will be an indicator that tells you how the egg is doing that says what the incubation speed is. If it says that the egg looks a bit cold, place a campfire near the incubator and you’ll warm it up to maximize its efficiency.

Once the incubation is complete, you just have to go up to the incubator and hold down the prompt to finish the process. You’ll be given a Pal directly to your Pal Box that starts at a level one that you can raise for whatever you need or want.

That's all there is to know about how to get an Egg Incubator in Palworld and how to use it. As you find eggs scattered around the world, it's good to be able to make a good use of them.