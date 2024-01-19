How to Find Paldium Fragments in Palworld

One of the most important items in Palworld are the Pal Spheres that you use to catch Pals throughout the world. However, if you don’t have Paldium Fragments, you won’t be able to craft these critical devices, so here’s where to find Paldium Fragments in Palworld.

Where to Find Paldium Fragments in Palworld

If you’re looking to find Paldium Fragments in Palworld, the best place to look is going to be on the ground. You can find ore deposits scattered all over the landscape that look like small rocks with blue glowing cracks, but you can also find individual fragments laying on the ground. Each ore deposit will give you five Paldium Fragments, so they’re worth putting the time into.

Occasionally, there will be a Paldium Fragment in a regular stone deposit, but that’s more of a nice surprise than a reliable way to farm them. If you have Pals that are actively mining rocks on your base, as you go through the items they farm for you, occasionally you’ll find a Paldium Fragment.

How to Use Paldium Fragments in Palworld

Paldium Fragments are used in Palworld for crafting recipes, most notably the Pal Spheres and Pal Box. However, you’ll also need them for plenty of other items like armor, base supplies, Egg Incubators, Pal Gear and weapons. As you make more complex items, you’ll have to have more and more Paldium Fragments so it’s good practice to always have them on hand.

As you establish your base more and refine the methods you use to farm resources, you’ll find that Paldium Fragments are a resource that you won’t be struggling for. All of the recipes for improved Pal Spheres and Pal Gear require them as you level up, so be sure to have Mining Pals to farm them quickly.

That's where to find Paldium Fragments in Palworld and how to use them. They're not too hard to come by, but it's easy to lose track of how many you've got in your chests given the amount of recipes that require them.