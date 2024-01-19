Fiber is one of the first materials that you may find yourself getting your hands on. Surprisingly, Fiber is used in quite a lot of craftable technologies you’ll unlock, so here is how to get Fiber in Palworld.

Where to Find Fiber in Palworld

When you first boot up Palworld, you will be tasked with getting your first resources and building your base, which will be wooden sticks and rocks on the ground. However, shortly after, you may be inclined to start punching a tree as you do in these kinds of games. When you do, you’ll slowly earn wood and very occasionally, Fiber. It’s just not going to be enough for the things you’ll need Fiber for, so don’t waste your time punching anything when you can craft the almighty axe.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Using the axe on a tree will gain you lots of wood and about half as much of Fiber, which is a good thing that I’ll explain shortly. You see, Fiber is used in a lot of the game’s early recipes, so it was smart for the developers to tie Fiber into the earliest and most abundant resource. On the whole, Fiber is used to craft nearly every single bow weapon. From a regular old bow to a triple firing bow, to a poison and fire bow, Fiber has their strands woven into each of them. Thankfully, you won’t need Fiber to craft the many arrows you’ll need early on for ranged combat.

Beyond such important early weapons, Fiber is also used to craft the important player and Pal beds. Which are important for passing time during the night as a player (and saving on hunger) and allowing your Pals to rest and not get too stressed. Additionally, Fiber is needed to craft your very first Halo-style rebounding shield. It’s a meager extra 100HP, but it can block a full attack and has saved my life many times.

Some other technologies that Fiber is required for may surprise you too. Granted, the Feathered Hair Band, likely won’t be surprising. But the training dummy and far more important Breeding Farm does require a sizable amount of Fiber. Don’t be shocked if by the time you reach some of these technologies that you’ll have wood and Fiber being completely automated for you from your extensive collection of lovingly collected Pals that are totally being paid a fair wage.