Every survival-based world requires a suitable home for your character, keeping you relatively safe from outside threats. So, if you want to get to crafting, here’s how to build a base in Palworld.

Palworld Base Building, Explained

To set up your base in Palworld, you must craft a Palbox with one Paldium Fragment, eight Wood, and three Stone. It’s also an excellent idea to set up a light source like a campfire to help you fend off the cold from the night.

Once you’ve established your base, you’ll notice a blue ring around the area, indicating its radius. Your home can be improved over time via the Missions selection from the Palbox. These can sometimes be fairly easy to complete, but they will require more work with advanced levels.

Players can press the ‘B’ button to craft more objects around the area. For starters, you can build a standard house in the Foundations tab using wooden-based items. Of course, you can look forward to many more crafting recipes as you earn Technology Points.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

One of the most crucial aspects of Palworld’s base building is the Pals themselves. You can put them to work to help you throughout your journey, making the crafting much more accessible. However, you’ll still need to do your part by ensuring that they are well-fed and have the comfort of a bed.

Besides that, raids and other lingering threats can disrupt the peace, so players must keep an eye out and protect the base when need be.

How to Assign Pal to Base in Palworld

You can interact with the Palbox to assign a Pal to your base. Once open, you can drag a creature over to the ‘Pals at the base’ section.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

At home, you’ll see the current status of everyone’s condition, whether good or bad. Players will also see the missions available for the base, and they can check them off to maximize the location’s performance. Generally, it’s just a good place to get familiar with the game’s mechanics, so I highly recommend completing some of them as soon as possible.

That does it for our guide on how to build a base in Palworld.