How to Get & Use Ancient Technology Points in Palworld

Wondering how to get and use Ancient Technology Points in Palworld? This upgrade resource is much harder to come by than regular Technology Points, but the items you unlock by using them are incredibly handy. As such, you’ll need a fair bit of skill – and no small dose of luck – to collect as many as possible. Let’s get into it!

How to Get Palworld Ancient Technology Points

The only way we’ve seen so far to get Ancient Technology Points in Palworld is to defeat tower bosses.

There is one in every region of the open world, generally positioned a few levels above your current progression. The first one is the Rayne Syndicate Tower boss, Zoe and Grizzbolt, who you fight at the end of the tutorial.

That’s its own kettle of fish, but once you’ve taken down the hulking Grizzbolt a short cutscene plays and you get five Ancient Technology Points added to your inventory. Logically, that means each future tower boss will also grant the same amount once you defeat them. Given how tough the fight is, however, it’s a more than adequate reward.

How to Use Ancient Technology Points in Palworld

Image Source: Pocket Pair via Twinfinite

You spend Ancient Technology points on rare gear and upgrades on the Technology menu. To the right of the regular tech upgrades you unlock with base Technology Points, there are a few others only unlocked with the Ancient variant.

This separate ladder contains things like Egg Incubators, Feed Bags, and the handy Grappling Gun. Each unlock costs one Ancient Technology Point, unlocking it at your Workbench to then craft with the adequate resources. So far the Technology menu only has 50 levels as the level cap, but this will likely go up once the game leaves early access and adds even more features. Until then, be sure to farm as many Ancient Technology Points as you can, because they’re incredibly tough to get a hold of.

That’s all for this guide! For more on Palworld, check out how to join a Guild, plus our handy Elemental weakness chart.