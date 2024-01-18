Wondering how to join a Guild in Palworld? They’re a great way to take the game into co-op, letting you progress with friends and level up even faster. That said, you can’t just do it from the main menu – things are trickier than that. Let’s dig into it!

How to Join a Palworld Guild

To join a Guild in Palworld, you need to already be in an open multiplayer world with other players. There’s no Guild invite code or anything of the sort, unfortunately. Once in a world, go over to another real-life player roaming nearby.

Hold down the prompt key (X if you’re using controller) to request to join that player’s Guild. You then need to wait a brief moment for the other player to either accept or deny the request. If accepted, you can approach them to bring up a new Guild menu.

From this Guild menu, you can see the other current members of your Guild, as well as toggles to perform actions with them.

What Do Guilds Do in Palworld?

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Guilds in Palworld are very different to just playing alongside somebody in multiplayer. Through Guilds, all members consolidate their resources to share bases. This means any and all bases currently established in the open world can now be used by all other guild members. On top of that, all Pals assigned to a Guild member are also shared between members.

If you wanted to, that means you could consolidate all of your Pals to work together as a massive unit at one base, or split them otherwise to spread the workload. Either way, Guilds are a handy way to increase your workforce and progress through the game much more easily, with friends working alongside you.

That’s all for our guide on how to join a Guild in Palworld. For more on the game, check out how to make mounts, plus the best starting Pals to use.