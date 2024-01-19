How to Release Pals in Palworld

In Palworld you can capture and collect all kinds of amazing creatures; you can even feed them cake and breed them to unlock different variations. The only drawback to this is you will end up with a ton of Pals you don’t need anymore. Let’s explore how you can release Pals back into the wild in Palworld.

Can You Release Pals?

There is no way to release Pals back into the wild in Palworld. Once you have them captured they can no longer live as wild creatures. You can, however, get rid of them in another way.

Image Source: Pocketpair

Eventually, you will have more Pals than you know what to do with and there is only one solution for this problem. You can put a bunch of them to work at the base while others become pretty good foot soldiers and fight at your side in battle. Any spare and ultimately useless Pals can be sold.

How to Sell Pals in Palworld

You can sell your spare Pals to the Black Marketeer NPC found inside a mineshaft west of the Desolate Church Great Eagle Statue. Start at the Plateau of Beginnings and head northwest until you reach a red biome. From there, you can find the Church which acts as a Fast Travel point. Head off the cliffside and follow the path until you reach the mineshaft.

The Black Marketeer is hanging out at the end of the mine. He seems like a dangerous sort so it is probably best to not think too hard about how he treats the Pals in his care! Speak to the Marketeer and sell your Pals. He also has Pals you can buy if you have the money.

That is all we have on the release of Pals in Palworld. For more hints and tips, including how to incubate and hatch eggs, check out further Palworld guides below. We’ve also got tips on how to join a guild, and how to set up dedicated servers.