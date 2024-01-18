Wondering how to use Gold Coins in Palworld? This is the main currency in Pocketpair’s new Pokemon-meets-Valheim survival game, which you’ll encounter fairly frequently in your early adventures. That said, the game doesn’t tell you what to do with your loot, so we’re here to help.

How to Use Palworld Gold Coins

In Palworld, you use Gold Coins as the primary currency when buying items or Pals from vendors.

Fortunately, there are lots of opportunities to spend your cash. First and foremost, you can head to Pal Merchants to buy new creatures to add to your roster, slowly working towards 100% in the Paldex. Pals tend to cost a few thousand gold each, which increases as you purchase rarer, more powerful creatures.

You can also use gold coins to purchase items, from legitimate vendors and shady Black Market Merchants you’ll find quietly dotted around the open world. These items and Pals are far more expensive, but much harder to come across.

In this sense, there’s nothing too special about Gold Coins in Palworld. It’s the only real currency you spend on items, outside of upgrade resources used to level up your Pals.

How to Get More Gold Coins in Palworld

Image Source: Pocket Pair via Twinfinite

If you’re running low on Gold Coins and need some more to save towards your latest purchase, there are many ways to procure extra. One reliable method is farming through chests, which tend to contain a good dose of Gold Coins, alongside food and other miscellaneous items. Chests come in a range of rarities, from regular gold chests to glowing blue ones, but you’re bound to find Gold Coins in each.

Aside from that, you can get more cash in Palworld by selling items in your inventory – or leftover Pals – to the aforementioned vendors. If you find yourself with way too many Lamballs in your party, for example, selling them for a few hundred gold is a no-brainer. Don’t worry, it’s as ethical as it gets in the Palworld land, so go ahead and sell until your wallet’s full.

That's all for this guide.