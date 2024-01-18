Complete Palworld Bestiary – Full Pal List

With so many Pals in this world, you will need a comprehensive guide to what they are and what they can do. Find out below about every single Pal in our Palworld Bestiary!
All Pals in Palworld
Our Palworld bestiary has the name and information of every Pal we have discovered so far. Read on to find out each type, the skills they have, and the resources they will drop. Keep checking back to get updated information as we discover it!
|Pal
|Element
|Skills
|Drops
|Foxparks
|Fire
|Huggy Fire
|Leather
Flame Organ
|Univolt
|Electric
|Swifty Deity
|Leather
Electric Organ
Horn
|Relaxasaurus
|Dragon
|Missile Turret
|–
|Jolthog
|Electric
|Biribiri Bombs
|Electric Organ
|Jolthog Cryst
|Ice
|Cold Bomb
|Ice Organ
|Gumoss
|Grass/Ground
|Logging Assistance
|Berry Seeds
Gumoss Leaf
|Teafant
|Water
|Soothing Shower
|Pal Fluids
|Incineram
|Fire/Drak
|Flameclaw Hunter
|Horn
Leather
|Incineram Noct
|–
|–
|–
|Cinnamoth
|Grass
|Mysterious Scales
|Honey
Lettuce Seeds
Wheat Seeds
|Fuack
|Water
|Surfing Slam
|Leather
Pal Fluids
|Mammorest
|Grass
|Ride
|–
|Lamball
|Neutral
|Fluffy Shield
|Wool
Lamball Mutton
|Cattiva
|Neutral
|Cat Helper
|Red Berries
|Gorirat
|Neutral
|Full-Power Gorilla Mode
|Leather
Bone
|Anubis
|Ground
|Guardian God of the Desert
Sand Blast
Forceful Charge
|–
|Dinossom
|Grass/Dragon
|Ride
|–
|Elphidran
|Dragon
|Ride
|–
|Gobfin
|Water
|Angry Shark
|Pal Fluids
|Gobfin Ignis
|Fire
|Angry Shark
|Flame Organ
|Eikthyrdeer
|Neutral
|Guardian of the Forest
|Eikthyrdeer Venison
Leather
Horn
|Eikthydeer Terra
|Neutral/Earth
|–
|–
|Ribbunny
|Neutral
|Skilled Fingers
|Leather
Beautiful Flower
|Grizzbolt
|Electric
|–
|–
|Lifmunk
|Grass
|Lifmunk Recoil
|–
|Tocotoco
|Neutral
|Eggbomb Launcher
|Gunpowder
Tocotoco Feather
|Loupmoon
|Dark
|Claws Glistening in the Dark
|Bone
|Faleris
|Fire
|Aerial Mount
|–
|Robinquill
|Grass
|Hawk Eye
|Wheat Seeds
Arrows
|Galeclaw
|Neutral
|Galeclaw Rider
|Galeclaw Poultry
Leather
|Pengullet
|Water/Ice
|Pengullet Cannon
|Ice Organ
Pal Fluids
|Penking
|Water/Ice
|Brave Sailor
|Ice Organ
Penking Plume
|Digtoise
|Ground
|Drill Crusher
|–
|Leezpunk
|Dark
|Sixth Sense
|Copper Key
Silver Key
|Leezpunk Ignis
|Fire
|Sixth Sense
|Flame Organ
Silver Key
|Melpaca
|Neutral
|Pecapaca Wool
|Wool
Leather
|Sparkit
|Electric
|Stactic Electriicty
|Electric Organ
|Pyrin
|Fire
|Rideable
Spirit Fire
Fire Blast
Sand Blast
|Flame Organ
Leather
|Pyrin Noct
|Fire/Dark
|Black Hare
|Flame Organ
Leather
|Tanzee
|Grass
|Cheery Rifle
|Mushroom
|Rooby
|Fire
|TIny Spark
|Flame Organ
Leather
|Daedream
|Dark
|Dream Chaser
|Venom Gland
Small Pal Soul
|Rushoar
|Neutral
|Hard Head
|Rushoar Pork
Leather
Bone
|Nox
|Dark
|Kuudere
|Leather
Small Pal Soul
|Fuddler
|Ground
|Ore Detector
|Leather
|Killamari
|–
|–
|–
|Mossanda
|Grass
|Grenadier Panda
|Mushroom Leather
Tomato Seeds
|Mossanda Lux
|Electric
|Grendadier Panda
|Mushroom
Electric Organ
Leather
|Woolipop
|Neutral
|Candy Pop
|Cotton Candy
High Quality Pal Oil
|Caprity
|Grass
|Berry Picker
|Caprity Meat
Red Berries
Horn
|Chikipi
|Neutral
|–
|–
|Nitewing
|Neutral
|Travel Companion
|Leather
|Depresso
|Dark
|Caffeine Inoculation
|Venom Gland
|Cremis
|Neutral
|Fluffy Wool
|Wool
|Warsect
|Grass/Ground
|–
|–
|Dazzi
|Electric
|Lady of Lighting
|–
|Cawgnito
|Dark
|Telepeck
|Veonom Gland
Bone
Small Pal Soul
|Flopie Grass
|Grass
|Helper Bunny
|Low Grade Medical Supplies
Wheat Seeds
|Mozzarina
|Neutral
|Milk Maker
|Mozzarina Meat
Milk
|Britsla
|Grass
|Princess Gaze
Seed Machine Gun
Wind Cutter
|Wheat Seeds
Lettuce Seeds
|Arsox
|Fire
|Warm Body
Spit Fire
Blazing Horn
|Horn
Flame Organ
|Dumud
|Ground
|Soil Improver
|Raw Dumud
High Quality Pal Oil
|Hangyu Cryst
|Ice
|–
|–
|Hangyu
|Ground
|Flying Trapeze
|Fiber
|Kingpaca
|Neutral
|King of Muscles
Power Bomb
|–
|Mau
|Dark
|Gold Digger
|Gold Coin
|Mau Cryst
|Ice
|Gold Digger
|Ice Organ
Sapphire
|Direhowl
|Neutral
|Direhowl Rider
|Leather
Ruby
Gold Coin
|Reptyro
|Fire/Ground
|Beasts That Devour Ores
|–
|Sibelyx
|Ice
|–
|–
|Fenglope
|Neutral
|Rideable
|Acid Rain
Aqua Blast
|Vixy
|Neutral
|Dig Here
|Leather
Bone
|Hoocrates
|Dark
|Dark Knowledge
|Fiber
High Grade Technical Manual
|Shadowbeak
|Dark
|Modified DNA
|Dark Laser
Divine Disaster
|Surfent
|Water
|Swiss Swimmer
Bubble Blast
Hydro Laser
Aqua Blast
|–
|Broncherry
|Grass
|Rideable
|–
|Lovander
|Neutral
|–
|–
|Jetragon
|Dragon
|Aerial Missile
Beam Comet
Dragon Meteor
Dragon Cannon
|–
|Beegarde
|Grass
|Worker Bee
|Honey
|Elizabee
|Grass
|Queen Bee Command
|Honey
Elizabee’s Staff
|Grintale
|Neutral
|Plump Body
|High Quality Pal Oil
|Swee
|Ice
|Fluffy
|Wool
|Sweepa
|Ice
|King of Fluff
|Wool
|Chillet
|Ice/Dragon
|Wriggling Weasel
|Leather
|Rayhound
|Electric
|Shockwave
Lightning Rain
|–
|Azurobe
|Water/Dragon
|Waterwing Dance
|–
|Kitsun
|Fire
|–
|–
|Quivern
|Dragon
|–
|–
|Kelpsea
|Water
|Aqua Spout
|Raw Kelpsea
Pal Fluids
|Kelpsea Ignis
|Fire
|Lava Spout
|Raw Kelpsea
Flame Organ
As we discover more Pals in the world we will fill out more information in our Palworld bestiary! That way, you can see exactly what you are dealing with when you encounter each Pal. For more hints and tips check out more of our Palworld guides below.
