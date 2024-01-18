Guides

Complete Palworld Bestiary – Full Pal List

A beastly compendium

With so many Pals in this world, you will need a comprehensive guide to what they are and what they can do. Find out below about every single Pal in our Palworld Bestiary!

All Pals in Palworld

Our Palworld bestiary has the name and information of every Pal we have discovered so far. Read on to find out each type, the skills they have, and the resources they will drop. Keep checking back to get updated information as we discover it!

PalElementSkillsDrops
FoxparksFireHuggy FireLeather
Flame Organ
UnivoltElectricSwifty DeityLeather
Electric Organ
Horn
RelaxasaurusDragonMissile Turret
JolthogElectricBiribiri BombsElectric Organ
Jolthog CrystIceCold BombIce Organ
GumossGrass/GroundLogging AssistanceBerry Seeds
Gumoss Leaf
TeafantWaterSoothing ShowerPal Fluids
IncineramFire/DrakFlameclaw HunterHorn
Leather
Incineram Noct
CinnamothGrassMysterious ScalesHoney
Lettuce Seeds
Wheat Seeds
FuackWaterSurfing SlamLeather
Pal Fluids
Mammorest GrassRide
LamballNeutralFluffy ShieldWool
Lamball Mutton
CattivaNeutralCat HelperRed Berries
GoriratNeutralFull-Power Gorilla ModeLeather
Bone
AnubisGroundGuardian God of the Desert
Sand Blast
Forceful Charge
DinossomGrass/DragonRide
ElphidranDragonRide
GobfinWaterAngry SharkPal Fluids
Gobfin IgnisFireAngry SharkFlame Organ
EikthyrdeerNeutralGuardian of the ForestEikthyrdeer Venison
Leather
Horn
Eikthydeer TerraNeutral/Earth
RibbunnyNeutralSkilled FingersLeather
Beautiful Flower
GrizzboltElectric
LifmunkGrassLifmunk Recoil
TocotocoNeutralEggbomb LauncherGunpowder
Tocotoco Feather
LoupmoonDarkClaws Glistening in the DarkBone
FalerisFireAerial Mount
RobinquillGrassHawk EyeWheat Seeds
Arrows
GaleclawNeutralGaleclaw RiderGaleclaw Poultry
Leather
PengulletWater/IcePengullet CannonIce Organ
Pal Fluids
PenkingWater/IceBrave SailorIce Organ
Penking Plume
DigtoiseGroundDrill Crusher
LeezpunkDarkSixth SenseCopper Key
Silver Key
Leezpunk IgnisFireSixth SenseFlame Organ
Silver Key
MelpacaNeutralPecapaca WoolWool
Leather
SparkitElectricStactic ElectriictyElectric Organ
PyrinFireRideable
Spirit Fire
Fire Blast
Sand Blast		Flame Organ
Leather
Pyrin NoctFire/DarkBlack HareFlame Organ
Leather
TanzeeGrassCheery RifleMushroom
RoobyFireTIny SparkFlame Organ
Leather
DaedreamDarkDream ChaserVenom Gland
Small Pal Soul
RushoarNeutralHard HeadRushoar Pork
Leather
Bone
NoxDarkKuudereLeather
Small Pal Soul
FuddlerGroundOre DetectorLeather
Killamari
MossandaGrassGrenadier PandaMushroom Leather
Tomato Seeds
Mossanda LuxElectricGrendadier PandaMushroom
Electric Organ
Leather
WoolipopNeutral Candy PopCotton Candy
High Quality Pal Oil
CaprityGrassBerry PickerCaprity Meat
Red Berries
Horn
ChikipiNeutral
NitewingNeutralTravel CompanionLeather
DepressoDarkCaffeine InoculationVenom Gland
CremisNeutralFluffy WoolWool
WarsectGrass/Ground
DazziElectricLady of Lighting
CawgnitoDarkTelepeckVeonom Gland
Bone
Small Pal Soul
Flopie GrassGrassHelper BunnyLow Grade Medical Supplies
Wheat Seeds
MozzarinaNeutralMilk MakerMozzarina Meat
Milk
BritslaGrassPrincess Gaze
Seed Machine Gun
Wind Cutter		Wheat Seeds
Lettuce Seeds
ArsoxFireWarm Body
Spit Fire
Blazing Horn		Horn
Flame Organ
DumudGroundSoil ImproverRaw Dumud
High Quality Pal Oil
Hangyu CrystIce
HangyuGroundFlying TrapezeFiber
KingpacaNeutralKing of Muscles
Power Bomb
MauDarkGold DiggerGold Coin
Mau CrystIceGold DiggerIce Organ
Sapphire
DirehowlNeutralDirehowl RiderLeather
Ruby
Gold Coin
ReptyroFire/GroundBeasts That Devour Ores
SibelyxIce
FenglopeNeutralRideableAcid Rain
Aqua Blast
VixyNeutralDig HereLeather
Bone
HoocratesDarkDark KnowledgeFiber
High Grade Technical Manual
ShadowbeakDarkModified DNADark Laser
Divine Disaster
SurfentWaterSwiss Swimmer
Bubble Blast
Hydro Laser
Aqua Blast
BroncherryGrassRideable
LovanderNeutral
JetragonDragonAerial Missile
Beam Comet
Dragon Meteor
Dragon Cannon
BeegardeGrass Worker BeeHoney
ElizabeeGrassQueen Bee CommandHoney
Elizabee’s Staff
GrintaleNeutralPlump BodyHigh Quality Pal Oil
SweeIceFluffyWool
SweepaIceKing of FluffWool
ChilletIce/DragonWriggling WeaselLeather
RayhoundElectricShockwave
Lightning Rain
AzurobeWater/DragonWaterwing Dance
KitsunFire
QuivernDragon
KelpseaWaterAqua SpoutRaw Kelpsea
Pal Fluids
Kelpsea IgnisFireLava SpoutRaw Kelpsea
Flame Organ

As we discover more Pals in the world we will fill out more information in our Palworld bestiary! That way, you can see exactly what you are dealing with when you encounter each Pal. For more hints and tips check out more of our Palworld guides below.

