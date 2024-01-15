The upcoming launch of Palworld on January 19 is one that’s highly anticipated among players, so naturally people are wondering just when they’re going to be able to start playing the game themselves. While the full, final version of the game isn’t complete, here’s how to play Palworld’s early access launch.

How to Play Early Access Palworld on Steam

Image Source: Steam via Twinfinite

If you’re looking forward to catching Pals of your own to start farming and/or fighting with, you’re in luck. To play Palworld in early access on Steam, all you have to do is go about getting the game the same as you would any other title on the game service.

To play Palworld on Steam, just navigate to the game’s Steam store page. Prior to Palworld’s launch, players can go and Wishlist the game on Steam so that as soon as it’s ready you can purchase and play it right from there. Once its fully available, you’ll be notified that it’s available and you can just buy it from the store for $30 USD.

Before you purchase the game, keep in mind the required hardware that’s going to be needed to run the game smoothly on your machine. The developers recommend a minimum of an i5-3570K CPU, 16 GB of RAM and at least a GTX 1050, but with a hefty recommended i9-9900K, 32 GB of RAM and a RTX 2070, it seems like the Xbox Series X is going to be where Palworld shines for performance.

How to Play Palworld Early Access on Xbox

Image Source: Pocketpair

It was confirmed in the Xbox release trailer for Palworld that the game is going to be a Day One release for Game Pass, so it should be fairly simple to get into the game when the time comes. The download size on Steam lists Palworld as being around 40 GB, so it’s safe to assume that the game won’t be much larger than that on Xbox.

It didn’t come up even as “Coming soon to Game Pass” when searched in the store on PC, so there doesn’t appear to be a way to notify yourself of the game’s release like on Steam. However, like most Game Pass releases, on the day that Palworld drops, it should appear in the Game Pass library and Recently Added section, where you can download it.

That’s about all there is to know about how to play Palworld’s early access launch. There should be plenty to explore once the game releases on January 19, so make sure you’re ready with some of our other guides like how many Pals there are or the best starting Pals.