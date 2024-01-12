Palworld Preload Time & Download Size Details

Palworld is definitely one of the most anticipated games of the beginning of 2024. You’ll likely want to preload Palworld to make sure you’re able to play it immediately after early access begins. Here are the preload and download size details for Palworld.

Palworld Preload and Download Size on Xbox and PC

Image Source: Pocketpair

Palworld is set to be released on January 19, 2024, on PC and Xbox consoles. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to access the game right after the release through their subscription.

Preload is only possible on Xbox right now. You can preload Palworld on Xbox starting from January 12, 2024, but there is a specific method if you want to do that.

First, you’ll need to connect your Xbox console to the Xbox mobile app and then do the following steps:

Go to options at the bottom of your screen and then choose the search icon.

Type Palworld in search and then press enter.

Choose Palworld once it appears in the search results.

Once the Palworld tab opens, choose the “Download to Console” option.

Doing all of these steps will start the immediate download of Palworld to your Xbox. Keep in mind though that you won’t be able to launch the game yet. And in case you can’t connect your mobile to the console, then you’ll just have to wait until the direct preload becomes available.

For PC users, we are sorry to inform you that Palworld isn’t currently available for preload on Steam. But don’t get too stressed about it since it will probably become available before the release date. However, you can always add Palworld to your wishlist on Steam.

We’re not sure about the full download size on Xbox just yet, but Steam says you’ll need 40GB of free space to download the game, so it’ll likely be similar on console.

Image Source: Steam via Twinfinite

That is all that is known for now about preload and download options for Palworld. In any case, you don’t have to wait much longer, because January 19 is getting closer and closer. Many adventures and interesting encounters await us, that’s for sure!