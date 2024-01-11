Best Palworld Starting Pals

The release date of the Pokemon-inspired game Palworld is closing in, and fans are curious to find out as many details as possible about the game in advance. We’ll answer one of them with our guide on the best starting Pals in Palworld.

What are the Best Starting Pals in Palworld?

As Pokemon players are used to, gameplay in Palworld begins with choosing one of three starting Pals to be your companion on your adventures. But do note that many sources suggest that you will be able to catch the starting Pals you don’t choose at the start of the game, which will save you from trading later.

Each starting Pal has their own virtues and flaws, and they each bring something different to help you while you are trying to survive in the crazy realm of Palworld. As we mentioned earlier, there are three starting Pals to choose from.

Lamball

Lamball’s number in the Paldeck is 007. Yes, we feel the James Bond vibe, too! In its video presentation by Palworld developer Pocketpair, we see that Lamball has a machine gun as a weapon of choice.

They are described as the bottom of the food chain and as easily killable Pals. But, to be honest, you shouldn’t take these sheep for granted, as they can inflict significant damage in the right situation.

Chikipi

Under number 31 in the Paldeck is another starting Pal, called Chikipi. As its name suggests, Chikipi is – a chicken!

But Chikipi is not a chicken you’d like to mess with, as it can get really messy when someone makes it angry. Although game creators would probably like you to think otherwise, as they described Chikipi as “weak… and far too delicious.”

Foxparks

We have a sly Pal under number 1 in the Paldeck. Meet Foxparks, a special kind of fox. We dare not say that this fox is on fire!

Foxparks is a great choice for a starting Pal, primarily because of its Flame element. Yes, it literally spits fire, which can prove very useful in various ways.

Those are all starting Pals you can choose between in Palworld right after the release, which is scheduled for January 29, 2024. We advise you to choose wisely, check the strengths and weaknesses of all of the starting Pals, and choose the one that suits your play and fight style the most. Happy survival!