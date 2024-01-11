Pokemon meets Fortnite in Palworld, the indie sensation from Pocketpair taking the internet by storm. With its early access release fast approaching, prospective players have one lingering question: is Palworld Steam Deck compatible? Let’s get into it.

Is Palworld on Steam Deck?

Image Source: Pocketpair

As of right now, Palworld has not been announced as compatible on Steam Deck.

If you take a look at the game’s Steam page, there’s no mention of Steam Deck compatibility anywhere. Usually, you’ll see either a green tick, yellow question mark, or cross icon. These denote whether the game is fully supported on Deck, working, or entirely incompatible, respectively. Right now, there’s no such icon on Palworld’s page. Of course, we’re still a week or so off of Palworld’s launch in early access. That means there’s plenty of time for the developers to add this information to the page.

Regardless, you’ll still be able to download Palworld onto your Steam Deck, whether or not it has a certificate. Any game on Steam can be downloaded onto the Deck, giving you the chance to fiddle around with settings and performance quirks to get it running, if possible.

Hardware specialists will no doubt find a way to eke extra performance out of the handheld to accommodate Palworld, so check the game’s page on SteamDeckHQ. As soon as the experts have figured out how to make the game run without a flaw, you can copy the recommended settings and dive in.

If Palworld is marked as incompatible with the Steam Deck, you may be forced to play it on a different platform. Fortunately, you’ve always got the option to play on Xbox, Game Pass, or a regular PC. Given this early access window is designed specifically to iron out any issues in the early months, Steam Deck compatibility will no doubt be added down the line, if it isn’t there originally.

That's all for this guide!