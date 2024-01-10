Can You Play Palworld Single-Player?

The publishing date for the latest Pokemon-inspired open-world survival game Palworld is getting near, and thus a lot of questions are being asked by the fans. It will see the light of day on January 19, 2024. In this guide, we answer the question of whether you can play Palworld in single-player mode.

Is Palworld Single Player?

Image Source: Pocketpair

Palworld has both online and offline modes. Pocketpair, the developer of this game, confirmed that on the FAQ page on Steam, saying that you can play Palworld by yourself offline or with your friends online.

Most players are interested in multiplayer, but there are a significant number of those who would like to try to survive alone in the crazy realm of Palworld. But don’t worry, like in so many other survival games, you get to choose whether you want to be alone in the world, or share it with other players online.

Of course, if you choose to play by yourself, be aware that you won’t be able to do some multiplayer-exclusive stuff, such as creating your hunting squad and similar features. But the good side of the single-player is that you get to create your own world exactly how you want and by all of your preferences.

In case you get to feel lonely in the world you’ve created in Palworld, there’s also a solution for that. You can open your single-player world for other players to visit and be your companions. In that case, your world will be considered as a multiplayer server.

If you are wondering whether you can use your single-player character in multiplayer, the answer is – partially. The developers said that your character is bound to the world you’ve created and is not shared on another server or a single-player save. They also announced that they have a plan to provide a server/save transfer method in the later stages of the game development.

