Is Palworld Crossplay on PC & Console?

Pokemon’s vast fanbase eagerly awaits the release of a new open-world survival and crafting game called Palworld. The early access release is announced for January 19, 2024. Players are now wondering on which platforms the game will be available. We’ll reveal to you whether crossplay between PC and consoles will be possible for Palworld.

Will Crossplay Be Available for Palworld?

Image Source: Pocketpair

To cut to the chase, Palworld will not have crossplay at launch. That said, it will be added between PC and Xbox in the future

Full Palworld crossplay won’t be available for a while, because we don’t even know if the game will release on PlayStation. That includes both PS4 and PS5. What we know for now is that early access start with a global release for PC, Xbox consoles, and Game Pass. The developers shared this news alongside the latest trailer for Palworld, which you can see below.

Pocketpair, the company behind this highly-anticipated game, announced that from January 19 players in early access will get more than 100 monsters, a vast open world, more than 350 items, and more than 70 types of buildings.

It is expected that Palworld will remain in early access for at least one year. In the meantime, players can expect various updates and improvements to the game. As for crossplay, compatibility between Xbox and PC is confirmed for that period, as per a Steam FAQ.

Having learned from past experiences, everything will depend on the success of Palworld for PC. If the interest is at a satisfactory level, and the number of players is huge, then the developers will almost certainly decide to add crossplay between PC and consoles as well.

However, keep in mind that such a thing is still months, if not years away. That is why we recommend that, if you are able to, first make sure that you can play Palworld on PC. This will help the popularity of the game. That’ll encourage the developers to maximize the player base and expand to other consoles, such as PlayStation.