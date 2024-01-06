Palworld is the latest game from developer Pocketpair who have been known for their previous crafting RPG, Craftopia. So, today, we’re talking about the Palworld release date window & early access details.

The official Steam page has revealed that Palworld has a January 2024 release date with no delays in sight. Additionally, according to the official discord, a teaser video has been released showing that between January 7th-13th Pocketpair will release Palworld’s release time via a final trailer. Considering that Pocketpair has confirmed there won’t be any delays, we can safely expect Palworld to release in late January—possibly as late as Jan 31st.

Image Source: Pocketpair

Beyond that fact, Palworld’s early access offerings are seemingly expansive to say the least. At launch, Palworld will feature over 100 Pals to find and catch throughout the large open world—not unlike how you catch Pokemon. The differences begin with how you catch Pals because you can use basic melee weapons or a bow to weaken them yourself and eventually capture them. Pals can then follow you around and fight for you or with you by using skills that they learn over time. Some of Palworld’s pals also have uses outside of combat, acting as mounts you can ride on the ground or even in the air.

Palworld also features house and base building, and, at launch, will let you employ your captures pals to do a lot of the building for you. You will even be able to have dozens of pals working assembly lines and helping you craft new items like guns and ammunition—that they themselves can use. Additionally, Pocketpair plans on having Palworld in early access for at least a year as they continually add new content and fix current content’s bugs.

Image Source: Pocketpair

Pocketpair claims that the early access version of Palworld will also feature over 350 items and more than 70 types of buildings to use and explore respectively. That said, there will be a roadmap that fans of Palworld’s early access can follow as the developers change and add more content to this highly anticipated and very charming upcoming game. Bonus points to them for allowing players to play offline and with up to 32 players on dedicated servers. Sadly, those who want this title on consoles may have to wait a bit.