Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk Terapagos Fight Guide and How to Catch

Terapagos is by far the toughest opponent and the biggest challenge you will face in the latest Pokemon DLC. Don’t let its cute appearance fool you, because this turtle is a formidable enemy. Here is our guide on how to beat the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk Terapagos boss.

How To Beat Terapagos Pokemon Scarlet &Violet Indigo Disk

When you face Terapagos at the end of Indigo Disk, there are two phases of the epic battle. One is relatively easy, the second is a challenge. Carmine will fight the Terapagos by your side and try to help you.

In the first phase of this boss fight in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk, you will encounter a little turtle in a typical Pokemon battle. Even in this phase Terapagos will have very strong attacks, but it’s nothing you won’t be able to counter or heal if needed.

Now we come to the harder part of the battle. Terapagos will Terrastalize, introducing a much more powerful Pokemon that can inflict a big chunk of damage. It will use Tera Starfall and Earth Power to attack you. It will even have a shield at the start of the second phase of the fight.

The best way to break Terapagos’s shield in Indigo Disk is to use a counterattack on it. Terrastalize your Pokemon and attack the turtle with the most powerful attacks you have. Check from time to time the color around the Terapagos, because it will show you the type it’s currently in.

Also remember that every time you break its shield, Terapagos will suck in the Terrastalization of your Pokemon and form a new shield. But don’t worry, because it can’t do it forever. Stay patient for a few more rounds, repeat the process three times, and you’ll eventually break all of the shields.

Carmine will be defeated at one moment and Kieran will step in as a replacement, so you won’t be alone. When you break Terapagos’ last shield, bring it down with your most powerful attacks and you’ll win this epic battle.

How To Catch Terapagos in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk

After working up a good sweat until you defeat the turtle, the easiest part of this mission awaits you, where you’ll need to catch Terapagos in Indigo Disk.

The final boss is actually an easy catch. Simply choose one of your Pokeballs and claim the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero for your rich collection.

With Terapagos beaten and caught, you will see the end credits for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk DLC. Congratulations and enjoy your success – you’ve earned it!