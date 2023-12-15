All New Cosmetics & Outfits in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk

Another new Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC, another set of outfits to try on! That’s right, now that the Indigo Disk expansion has arrived, there are several new pieces you can equip to your Trainer, including outfits, shoes, hairstyles, and more. If you’re wondering what new cosmetic items are in Indigo Disk, then we’ve got you covered, so follow along below.
Pokemon Indigo Disk – All New Outfits & Clothing Pieces
Remember: you can change outfits in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet at any time simply by pushing the left D-pad button on your Joy-Con or Switch controller.
Outfits aren’t locked to certain DLC, either. This means that if you don’t like the vibe of the BB Uniform, you can jump back into your Festival Jimbei from the Teal Mask DLC, or even your Academy Uniform from the base game at any time.
BB Spring Uniform
- Obtained automatically at the start of the Indigo Disk DLC.
- Price: 0
BB Summer Uniform
- Obtained automatically at the start of the Indigo Disk DLC.
- Price: 0
BB Autumn Uniform
- Obtained automatically at the start of the Indigo Disk DLC.
- Price: 0
BB Winter Uniform
- Obtained automatically at the start of the Indigo Disk DLC.
- Price: 0
BB Tracksuit
- Obtained automatically at the start of the Indigo Disk DLC.
- Price: 0
League Club Uniform
- Obtained upon meeting Drayton near the first section of the Indigo Disk DLC.
- Price: 0
BB School Socks
- Obtained automatically at the start of the Indigo Disk DLC.
- Price: 0
BB School Shoes
- Obtained automatically at the start of the Indigo Disk DLC.
- Price: 0
BB School Glove
- Obtained automatically at the start of the Indigo Disk DLC.
- Price: 0
BB School Backpack
- Obtained automatically at the start of the Indigo Disk DLC.
- Price: 0
Pokemon Indigo Disk – All New Hairstyles
Braided Top
- Obtained by travelling back to the Paldea Region and purchaing from the Salon. (Must have started the Indigo DIsk DLC and received the Indigo Card from Cyrano to unlock)
- Price: 3,000
Wild Curls
- Obtained by travelling back to the Paldea Region and purchaing from the Salon. (Must have started the Indigo DIsk DLC and received the Indigo Card from Cyrano to unlock)
- Price: 3,000
Tousled Bob
- Obtained by travelling back to the Paldea Region and purchaing from the Salon. (Must have started the Indigo DIsk DLC and received the Indigo Card from Cyrano to unlock)
- Price: 3,000
Poke Ball Fade
- Obtained by travelling back to the Paldea Region and purchaing from the Salon. (Must have started the Indigo DIsk DLC and received the Indigo Card from Cyrano to unlock)
- Price: 3,000
Choppy Bob
- Obtained by travelling back to the Paldea Region and purchaing from the Salon. (Must have started the Indigo DIsk DLC and received the Indigo Card from Cyrano to unlock)
- Price: 3,000
Modern Beehive
- Obtained by travelling back to the Paldea Region and purchaing from the Salon. (Must have started the Indigo DIsk DLC and received the Indigo Card from Cyrano to unlock)
- Price: 3,000
That’s it for all new items in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC. Now that you know what cosmetics are up for grabs, why not take a look at our complete guide for all version exclusive ‘Mons? this way you can plan ahead for your journey and work out which Pokemon are catchable, plus which one will require a trade to obtain.