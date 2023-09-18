Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC has finally marked the arrival of new clothing items to customize your Trainer, meaning you can finally switch out of that dreaded Academy uniform if you’d like! However, while there is a decent assortment of new cosmetics available, obtaining them can be confusing, especially if you’re looking for a specific piece. Don’t worry though; we’ve got you covered. Follow along below for a complete list of all new Trainer customization items in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC, as well as notes on how to obtain each piece of clothing.

All New Outfits in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC

Festival Jinbei (Green)

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Festival Jinbei (Green) Gifted from Carmen & Kieran’s grandparents near the beginning of your playthrough. 0

Festival Jinbei (Blue)

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Festival Jinbei (Blue) Gifted from Carmen & Kieran’s grandparents after completing the Teal Mask storyline. 0

Festival Jinbei (White)

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Festival Jinbei (White) Gifted from Carmen & Kieran’s grandparents after completing the Teal Mask storyline. 0

New Autumn Uniform

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price New Autumn Uniform Free with purchase of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. 0

New Summer Uniform

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price New Summer Uniform Free with purchase of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. 0

New Spring Uniform

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price New Spring Uniform Free with purchase of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. 0

New Winter Uniform

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price New Winter Uniform Free with purchase of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. 0

Festival Jinbei (Flashy)

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Festival Jinbei (Flashy) Donate 1,000,000 towards the restoration of Loyalty Plaza at Kitakami Hall. 1,000,000

All New Hairstyles in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC

Kitakami Ponytail

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Kitakami Ponytail Fly back to the Paldea Region and purchase from the Salon. (Must reach the Festival at the beginning of the Teal Mask DLC to unlock) 3,000

Kitakami Updo

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Kitakami Updo Fly back to the Paldea Region and purchase from the Salon. (Must reach the Festival at the beginning of the Teal Mask DLC to unlock) 3,000

Short Bangs

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Short Bangs Fly back to the Paldea Region and purchase from the Salon. (Must reach the Festival at the beginning of the Teal Mask DLC to unlock) 3,000

Center-Partted Bob

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Center-Parted Bob Fly back to the Paldea Region and purchase from the Salon. (Must reach the Festival at the beginning of the Teal Mask DLC to unlock) 3,000

Shoulder-Length Bob

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Shoulder-Length Bob Fly back to the Paldea Region and purchase from the Salon. (Must reach the Festival at the beginning of the Teal Mask DLC to unlock) 3,000

Undercut Bob

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Undercut Bob Fly back to the Paldea Region and purchase from the Salon. (Must reach the Festival at the beginning of the Teal Mask DLC to unlock) 3,000

Half-Up Bun

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Half-Up Bun Fly back to the Paldea Region and purchase from the Salon. (Must reach the Festival at the beginning of the Teal Mask DLC to unlock) 3,000

Bantu Knots

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Bantu Knots Fly back to the Paldea Region and purchase from the Salon. (Must reach the Festival at the beginning of the Teal Mask DLC to unlock) 3,000

All New Hats in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC

New School Hat

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price New School Hat Free with purchase of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. 0

Ogre Mask

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Ogre Mask Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall. 800

Munkidori Mask

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Munkidori Mask Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall. 800

Okidogi Mask

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Okidogi Mask Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall. 800

Fezandipiti Mask

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Fezandipiti Mask Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall. 800

Pikachu Mask

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Pikachu Mask Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall. 800

Eevee Mask

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Eevee Mask Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall. 800

All New Gloves in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC

New School Gloves

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price New School Gloves Free with purchase of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. 0

All New Backpacks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC

Festival Cinch Bag

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Festival Cinch Bag Gifted from Carmen & Kieran’s grandparents near the beginning of your playthrough. 0

New School Backpack

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price New School Backpack Free with purchase of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. 0

All New Socks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC

School Socks

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price School Socks Free with purchase of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. 0

School Tights

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price School Tights Free with purchase of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. 0

All New Shoes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC

Festival Sandals

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Festival Sandals Gifted from Carmen & Kieran’s grandparents near the beginning of your playthrough. 0

School Loafers

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price School Loafers Free with purchase of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC. 0

All New Glasses in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC

Joke Glasses (Clefairy)

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Joke Glasses (Clefairy) Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall. 2500

Joke Glasses (Pikachu)

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Joke Glasses (Pikachu) Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall. 2500

Joke Glasses (Eevee)

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Joke Glasses (Eevee) Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall. 2500

Joke Glasses (Dipplin)

.Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Joke Glasses (Dipplin) Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall. 2500

Joke Glasses (Jigglypuff)

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Joke Glasses (Jigglypuff) Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall. 2500

All New Rotom Phone Cases in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC

Fezandipiti Case

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Fezandipiti Case Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall. 3,000

Okidogi Case

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Okidogi Case Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall. 3,000

Munkidori Case

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Munkidori Case Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall. 3,000

Poke Ball Case (Yellow)

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Poke Ball Case (Yellow) Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall. 1,500

Poke Ball Case (Purple)

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Poke Ball Case (Purple) Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall. 1,500

Poke Ball Case (Red)

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Poke Ball Case (Red) Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall. 1,500

Poke Ball Case (Green)

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Poke Ball Case (Green) Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall. 1,500

Poke Ball Case (Blue)

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Poke Ball Case (Blue) Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall. 1,500

Tera Fire Case

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Tera Fire Case Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall. 3,000

Tera Water Case

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Tera Water Case Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall. 3,000

Tera Grass Case

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Item Name How to Obtain Price Tera Gras Case Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall. 3,000

That’s it for all the new cosmetic items in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. Now that you know what’s available when it comes to picking out a new outfit for your Trainer, why not check out our guide covering all new and returning Pokemon to the Teal Mask DLC? This way you can plan which ‘Mons you plan to track down first and and get all set for the task of completing the Kitakami Dex.