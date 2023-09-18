Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC has finally marked the arrival of new clothing items to customize your Trainer, meaning you can finally switch out of that dreaded Academy uniform if you’d like! However, while there is a decent assortment of new cosmetics available, obtaining them can be confusing, especially if you’re looking for a specific piece. Don’t worry though; we’ve got you covered. Follow along below for a complete list of all new Trainer customization items in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC, as well as notes on how to obtain each piece of clothing.
All New Outfits in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Festival Jinbei (Green)
Item Name
How to Obtain
Price
Festival Jinbei (Green)
Gifted from Carmen & Kieran’s grandparents near the beginning of your playthrough.
0
Festival Jinbei (Blue)
Item Name
How to Obtain
Price
Festival Jinbei (Blue)
Gifted from Carmen & Kieran’s grandparents after completing the Teal Mask storyline.
0
Festival Jinbei (White)
Item Name
How to Obtain
Price
Festival Jinbei (White)
Gifted from Carmen & Kieran’s grandparents after completing the Teal Mask storyline.
0
New Autumn Uniform
Item Name
How to Obtain
Price
New Autumn Uniform
Free with purchase of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.
0
New Summer Uniform
Item Name
How to Obtain
Price
New Summer Uniform
Free with purchase of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.
0
New Spring Uniform
Item Name
How to Obtain
Price
New Spring Uniform
Free with purchase of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.
0
New Winter Uniform
Item Name
How to Obtain
Price
New Winter Uniform
Free with purchase of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.
0
Festival Jinbei (Flashy)
Item Name
How to Obtain
Price
Festival Jinbei (Flashy)
Donate 1,000,000 towards the restoration of Loyalty Plaza at Kitakami Hall.
1,000,000
All New Hairstyles in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Kitakami Ponytail
Item Name
How to Obtain
Price
Kitakami Ponytail
Fly back to the Paldea Region and purchase from the Salon. (Must reach the Festival at the beginning of the Teal Mask DLC to unlock)
3,000
Kitakami Updo
Item Name
How to Obtain
Price
Kitakami Updo
Fly back to the Paldea Region and purchase from the Salon. (Must reach the Festival at the beginning of the Teal Mask DLC to unlock)
3,000
Short Bangs
Item Name
How to Obtain
Price
Short Bangs
Fly back to the Paldea Region and purchase from the Salon. (Must reach the Festival at the beginning of the Teal Mask DLC to unlock)
3,000
Center-Partted Bob
Item Name
How to Obtain
Price
Center-Parted Bob
Fly back to the Paldea Region and purchase from the Salon. (Must reach the Festival at the beginning of the Teal Mask DLC to unlock)
3,000
Shoulder-Length Bob
Item Name
How to Obtain
Price
Shoulder-Length Bob
Fly back to the Paldea Region and purchase from the Salon. (Must reach the Festival at the beginning of the Teal Mask DLC to unlock)
3,000
Undercut Bob
Item Name
How to Obtain
Price
Undercut Bob
Fly back to the Paldea Region and purchase from the Salon. (Must reach the Festival at the beginning of the Teal Mask DLC to unlock)
3,000
Half-Up Bun
Item Name
How to Obtain
Price
Half-Up Bun
Fly back to the Paldea Region and purchase from the Salon. (Must reach the Festival at the beginning of the Teal Mask DLC to unlock)
3,000
Bantu Knots
Item Name
How to Obtain
Price
Bantu Knots
Fly back to the Paldea Region and purchase from the Salon. (Must reach the Festival at the beginning of the Teal Mask DLC to unlock)
3,000
All New Hats in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
New School Hat
Item Name
How to Obtain
Price
New School Hat
Free with purchase of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.
Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall.
3,000
Munkidori Case
Item Name
How to Obtain
Price
Munkidori Case
Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall.
3,000
Poke Ball Case (Yellow)
Item Name
How to Obtain
Price
Poke Ball Case (Yellow)
Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall.
1,500
Poke Ball Case (Purple)
Item Name
How to Obtain
Price
Poke Ball Case (Purple)
Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall.
1,500
Poke Ball Case (Red)
Item Name
How to Obtain
Price
Poke Ball Case (Red)
Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall.
1,500
Poke Ball Case (Green)
Item Name
How to Obtain
Price
Poke Ball Case (Green)
Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall.
1,500
Poke Ball Case (Blue)
Item Name
How to Obtain
Price
Poke Ball Case (Blue)
Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall.
1,500
Tera Fire Case
Item Name
How to Obtain
Price
Tera Fire Case
Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall.
3,000
Tera Water Case
Item Name
How to Obtain
Price
Tera Water Case
Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall.
3,000
Tera Grass Case
Item Name
How to Obtain
Price
Tera Gras Case
Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall.
3,000
That’s it for all the new cosmetic items in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. Now that you know what’s available when it comes to picking out a new outfit for your Trainer, why not check out our guide covering all new and returning Pokemon to the Teal Mask DLC? This way you can plan which ‘Mons you plan to track down first and and get all set for the task of completing the Kitakami Dex.
Grace is a writer, digital artist, and character illustrator from New Zealand with a love for fiction and storytelling. Grace has been writing for Twinfinite for seven months and in the games industry for a year. She's a horror enthusiast, occasional anime enjoyer, and die-hard Ghost-Type Pokemon fangirl. Her favorite video games include Overwatch 2, Life is Strange, The Last of Us, and Pokemon - all of which she will never tire of.