General

All New Outfits in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC

Explore Kitakami in style.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC has finally marked the arrival of new clothing items to customize your Trainer, meaning you can finally switch out of that dreaded Academy uniform if you’d like! However, while there is a decent assortment of new cosmetics available, obtaining them can be confusing, especially if you’re looking for a specific piece. Don’t worry though; we’ve got you covered. Follow along below for a complete list of all new Trainer customization items in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC, as well as notes on how to obtain each piece of clothing.

All New Outfits in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC

Festival Jinbei (Green)

Green Jinbei in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Festival Jinbei (Green)Gifted from Carmen & Kieran’s grandparents near the beginning of your playthrough.0

Festival Jinbei (Blue)

Blue Jinbei in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Festival Jinbei (Blue)Gifted from Carmen & Kieran’s grandparents after completing the Teal Mask storyline.0

Festival Jinbei (White)

White jinbei in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Festival Jinbei (White)Gifted from Carmen & Kieran’s grandparents after completing the Teal Mask storyline.0

New Autumn Uniform

new autumn uniform in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
New Autumn UniformFree with purchase of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.0

New Summer Uniform

New Summer uiform in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
New Summer UniformFree with purchase of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.0

New Spring Uniform

New spring uniform in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
New Spring UniformFree with purchase of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.0

New Winter Uniform

New winter uniform in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
New Winter UniformFree with purchase of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.0

Festival Jinbei (Flashy)

Flashy Jinbei in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Festival Jinbei (Flashy)Donate 1,000,000 towards the restoration of Loyalty Plaza at Kitakami Hall.1,000,000

All New Hairstyles in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC

Kitakami Ponytail

New hairstyle in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Kitakami PonytailFly back to the Paldea Region and purchase from the Salon. (Must reach the Festival at the beginning of the Teal Mask DLC to unlock)3,000

Kitakami Updo

New hairstyle in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Kitakami UpdoFly back to the Paldea Region and purchase from the Salon. (Must reach the Festival at the beginning of the Teal Mask DLC to unlock)3,000

Short Bangs

New hairstyle in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Short BangsFly back to the Paldea Region and purchase from the Salon. (Must reach the Festival at the beginning of the Teal Mask DLC to unlock)3,000

Center-Partted Bob

New hairstyle in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Center-Parted BobFly back to the Paldea Region and purchase from the Salon. (Must reach the Festival at the beginning of the Teal Mask DLC to unlock)3,000

Shoulder-Length Bob

New hairstyle in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Shoulder-Length BobFly back to the Paldea Region and purchase from the Salon. (Must reach the Festival at the beginning of the Teal Mask DLC to unlock)3,000

Undercut Bob

New hairstyle in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Undercut BobFly back to the Paldea Region and purchase from the Salon. (Must reach the Festival at the beginning of the Teal Mask DLC to unlock)3,000

Half-Up Bun

New hairstyle in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Half-Up BunFly back to the Paldea Region and purchase from the Salon. (Must reach the Festival at the beginning of the Teal Mask DLC to unlock)3,000

Bantu Knots

New hairstyle in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Bantu KnotsFly back to the Paldea Region and purchase from the Salon. (Must reach the Festival at the beginning of the Teal Mask DLC to unlock)3,000

All New Hats in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC

New School Hat

New hat in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
New School HatFree with purchase of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.0

Ogre Mask

New mask in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Ogre MaskPurchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall.800

Munkidori Mask

New mask in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Munkidori MaskPurchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall.800

Okidogi Mask

New mask in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Okidogi MaskPurchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall.800

Fezandipiti Mask

New mask in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Fezandipiti MaskPurchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall.800

Pikachu Mask

New mask in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Pikachu MaskPurchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall.800

Eevee Mask

New mask in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Eevee MaskPurchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall.800

All New Gloves in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC

New School Gloves

New School Gloves in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
New School GlovesFree with purchase of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.0

All New Backpacks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC

Festival Cinch Bag

festival cinch bag in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Festival Cinch BagGifted from Carmen & Kieran’s grandparents near the beginning of your playthrough.0

New School Backpack

New school backpack in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
New School BackpackFree with purchase of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.0

All New Socks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC

School Socks

school socks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
School SocksFree with purchase of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.0

School Tights

school tights in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
School TightsFree with purchase of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.0

All New Shoes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC

Festival Sandals

Festival sandals in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Festival SandalsGifted from Carmen & Kieran’s grandparents near the beginning of your playthrough.0

School Loafers

school loafers in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
School LoafersFree with purchase of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC.0

All New Glasses in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC

Joke Glasses (Clefairy)

Clefairy glasses in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Joke Glasses (Clefairy)Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall.2500

Joke Glasses (Pikachu)

Pikachu joke glasses in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Joke Glasses (Pikachu)Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall.2500

Joke Glasses (Eevee)

Eevee joke glasses in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Joke Glasses (Eevee)Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall.2500

Joke Glasses (Dipplin)

Dipplin joke glasses in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
.Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Joke Glasses (Dipplin)Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall.2500

Joke Glasses (Jigglypuff)

Jigglypuff joke glasses in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Joke Glasses (Jigglypuff)Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall.2500

All New Rotom Phone Cases in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC

Fezandipiti Case

Rotom Phone case in Pokemon Scarlet Violet's Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Fezandipiti CasePurchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall.3,000

Okidogi Case

Rotom Phone case in Pokemon Scarlet Violet's Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Okidogi CasePurchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall.3,000

Munkidori Case

Rotom Phone case in Pokemon Scarlet Violet's Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Munkidori CasePurchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall.3,000

Poke Ball Case (Yellow)

Rotom Phone case in Pokemon Scarlet Violet's Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Poke Ball Case (Yellow)Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall.1,500

Poke Ball Case (Purple)

Rotom Phone case in Pokemon Scarlet Violet's Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Poke Ball Case (Purple)Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall.1,500

Poke Ball Case (Red)

Rotom Phone case in Pokemon Scarlet Violet's Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Poke Ball Case (Red)Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall.1,500

Poke Ball Case (Green)

Rotom Phone case in Pokemon Scarlet Violet's Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Poke Ball Case (Green)Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall.1,500

Poke Ball Case (Blue)

Rotom Phone case in Pokemon Scarlet Violet's Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Poke Ball Case (Blue)Purchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall.1,500

Tera Fire Case

Rotom Phone case in Pokemon Scarlet Violet's Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Tera Fire CasePurchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall.3,000

Tera Water Case

Rotom Phone case in Pokemon Scarlet Violet's Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Tera Water CasePurchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall.3,000

Tera Grass Case

Rotom Phone case in Pokemon Scarlet Violet's Teal Mask DLC
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Item NameHow to ObtainPrice
Tera Gras CasePurchase from the Festival Stall at Kitakami Hall.3,000

That’s it for all the new cosmetic items in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. Now that you know what’s available when it comes to picking out a new outfit for your Trainer, why not check out our guide covering all new and returning Pokemon to the Teal Mask DLC? This way you can plan which ‘Mons you plan to track down first and and get all set for the task of completing the Kitakami Dex.

Related Posts

About the author

Grace Black

Grace is a writer, digital artist, and character illustrator from New Zealand with a love for fiction and storytelling. Grace has been writing for Twinfinite for seven months and in the games industry for a year. She's a horror enthusiast, occasional anime enjoyer, and die-hard Ghost-Type Pokemon fangirl. Her favorite video games include Overwatch 2, Life is Strange, The Last of Us, and Pokemon - all of which she will never tire of.

More Stories by Grace Black

Comments