Where to Catch Fezandipiti in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask

Amongst the Loyal Three, Fezandipiti is by far the most annoying to find in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. This is due to its love of the Oni Mountainside, but luckily, it’s easy to find the second time when looking to catch it. So today, we’re discussing where to catch Fezandipiti in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC.

Where To Find Fezandipiti In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Before you look to catch Fezandipiti, make sure to complete the storyline of the Teal Mask DLC. This includes battling Kieran and Carmine one last time and sending them back to Blueberry Academy. When you gain access to roam Kitakami freely, that’s when you can go and find Fezandipiti. Luckily, it’s in the same location from when you fought it as a Titan. It’s on the cliffside of Oni Mountain, right next to Fellhorn Gorge.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Catching Fezandipiti

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Fezandipiti stands before you as a level 70 Poison and Fairy-type Pokemon. Like Munkidori, its catch rate is very low as it’s considered a Legendary-esque Pokemon. The strategy here is to wither it down until its health bar reaches the red area and then either Paralyze it or put it to sleep, as afflicting it with a status will increase your chances of catching it.

Ideally, a Steel-type Pokemon like Tinkaton will be best here, as it will be immune to incoming Poison attacks and resistant to Fezandipiti’s Fairy moves as well. Be careful not to K.O Fezandipiti with a Steel-type move though, as it doesn’t have high defense.

Otherwise, be wary of its Toxic Chain ability, which will Poison your Pokemon occasionally when it attacks. Bring lots of Antidotes, and start chucking Ultra Balls until it is eventually caught.

And that’s everything you need to know on where to catch Fezandipiti in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. For more on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC, take a look at the links below.