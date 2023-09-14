Where to Catch Munkidori in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask

You’ve befriended Ogerpon, cleared his name, and now, it’s time to catch those who turned its life upside down, the Loyal Three. We’ve encountered them multiple times at this point, but couldn’t catch them. Now, at last, the time has come to catch them, and we’re starting with Munkidori. So today, we’re discussing where to catch Munkidori in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC.

How To Find Munkidori In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

You can only catch Munkidori after you’ve completed the main storyline of the Teal Mask DLC. This means you must catch Ogerpon and defeat Carmine one last time before sending her off to Blueberry Academy. After that, you can roam Kitakami Island freely and hunt down the Loyal Three.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Luckily, it seems they didn’t learn from your last bout with them, as you can find them in the same location you fought them before they became Titans. For Munkidori, he’s located at the top of the Wistful Fields, right next to the lake.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Catching Munkidori

Munkidori is a level 70 Poison and Psychic-type Pokemon. Its fight is no different than before, except it isn’t as beefy from when it was a Titan, so be careful when dealing damage to it.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Like other Legendary Pokemon, it has a low catch rate, but whittling its health down to red will increase your odds of catching it. To increase your chances, either Paralyze or put it to sleep, as Pokemon afflicted with a status are more likely to be caught.

Otherwise, keep throwing Ultra Balls until it’s eventually caught.

And that's everything you need to know on where to catch Munkidori in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's Teal Mask DLC.