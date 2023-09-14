Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to Beat Final Carmine Fight in Teal Mask DLC

The final fight of the main storyline for the Teal Mask DLC in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is none other than the first opponent of the DLC, Carmine. Before parting ways, she wants to battle you with Ogerpon to see your bond first hand. As respectable trainers, we happily agree. So today, we’re discussing how to beat Carmine in the Teal Mask DLC of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

How to Beat the Final Carmine Fight in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC

To simplify things and make the battle more manageable, I’ll break down each member of Carmine’s new and improved squad. I’ve included their levels, types, strengths, and weaknesses to help better your odds of defeating her.

Mightyena – Level 70

Carmine starts the fight with a level 70 Mightyena. This is a pure Dark-type Pokemon that doesn’t really excel in terms of stats. Fighting, Fairy, and Bug-type moves will be most effective here and should make quick work of this pup.

Ninetales – Level 72

Following Mightyena is a level 72 Ninetales, a pure Fire-type Pokemon. Like Mightyena, Ninetales doesn’t excel in a particular stat field and should be quick work when using Water, Ground, or Rock-type moves.

Leavanny – Level 72

Up next is a level 72 Leavanny, a Bug and Grass-type Pokemon. Leavanny is more of a speedy-type Bug but has poor defenses, making it very easy to knock out. Fire and Flying-type moves will also make quick work of this Pokemon.

Morpeko – Level 71

Second to last is Carmine’s partner, Morpeko, a level 71 Electric and Dark-type Pokemon. Unlike other Electric mouse Pokemon, Morpeko has a unique ability that allows it to change forms into an “angry” state, making it deal more damage. It swaps between this phase every other turn. However, like other Electric mouse Pokemon, it has poor defense, so any Ground, Bug, Fairy, or Fighting-type move should wipe it out quickly.

Sinistcha – Level 74

Rounding out Carmine’s team is her Ace Pokemon, Sinistcha, a level 74 Grass and Ghost-type Pokemon. Don’t let its cute appearance fool you, for it has access to some powerful Ghost-type moves, and can even heal itself. However, it has a lot of weaknesses, so it’s not impossible to get around. Sinistcha is weak to Fire, Flying, Ice, Ghost, and Dark-type moves, giving you plenty of waves to knock it out and end this battle for good.

And that’s everything you need to know on how to defeat Carmine in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC! For more on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC, take a look at the links below.