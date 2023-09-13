With Kieran defeated, you finally have the long-awaited opportunity to catch and make Ogerpon your very own. However, this Pokemon won’t make it easy for you. There’s a tough fight ahead if you want to catch it. Here’s how to catch Ogerpon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask, as well as tips on each phase and the most effective Pokemon types to use.

How to Catch Ogerpon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Ogerpon will be standing right next to you after defeating Kieran for the last time at the Dredgen’s Den. However, you only have to battle them when you’re ready. Once you are, be wary: this fight isn’t like most Legendaries. You won’t whittle it down until it’s “catchable.” Instead, the fight to catch Ogerpon is a multi-stage fight that goes through its various forms.

How to Defeat Ogerpon

Phase 1: Hearthflame Mask — Fire Typing

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Starting out, Ogerpon uses its Hearthflame Mask to Terastallize into a pure Fire-type Pokemon, so there’s no need to hold back here. Use Water, Ground, and Rock-type moves to deal as much damage as possible until you KO it into phase two.

Phase 2: Wellspring Mask — Water Typing

Image Source: Nintendo Via Twinfinite

When its health reaches zero, Ogerpon will switch to its Wellspring Mask, regaining all of its health and changing into a pure Water-type Pokemon. Change your tactics and knock it out with a Grass or Electric-type move. However, be wary of its Ivy Cudgel attack. Similar to Arceus’s Judgement attack, Ogerpon will determine the typing of the attack. So, in Wellspring Mode, Ivy Cudgel becomes a Water-type move.

Phase 3: Cornerstone Mask — Rock Typing

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Like before, when Ogerpon’s health reaches zero, it will switch to its Cornerstone Mask, changing it into a pure Rock-type Pokemon. This is undeniably the easiest part of the fight, as Rock has the most weaknesses in the game. These include Water, Grass, Fighting, Ground, and Steel. Use any of these types to swiftly break this rock and move on to the final phase.

Final Phase: Teal Mask — Grass Typing

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

It all comes down to this. Ogerpon will switch to its original Teal Mask to turn it into a pure Grass-type Pokemon. This is where it will be at its strongest, so plan ahead and bring a Fire, Bug, or Flying-type Pokemon to resist its incoming Grass attacks.

Don’t worry when you hit this final phase, though. You don’t need to be wary of its health. Instead, deplete its health bar as you did before. When Ogerpon’s health reaches zero for the last time, Carmine will call out to you, stating you can catch it now, giving you a 100% catch rate.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Congratulations, Ogerpon is officially yours! That's everything you need to know on how to catch Ogerpon in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC!