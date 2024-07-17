College Football 25 Patch Notes Today (July 17)

Looking for the latest College Football 25 patch notes? The latest iteration of EA Sports’ college football series has recently released, meaning a barrage of patches to address balance issues and bugs are to be expected. In this guide, we’ll share the latest patch notes for each major update. That way, you’ll know exactly what has changed!

The most recent update for College Football 25 released on July 16, 2024, the day after the game launched. However, EA Sports has not released any official patch notes detailing its changes.

Fortunately, we can look to the community to see the changes they’ve noticed, which can help us extrapolate some unofficial patch notes.

Image Source: EA Sports

As per users on the Operation Sports forums, the main change in College Football 25 patch 1.004 is tweaks to audio balancing. Here are the main changes noted by members:

More chants from the crowd

Increase in base game volume

Added in-game animations for medical teams using equipment to treat injured players

Added Free Practice mode into Dynasty

Slight increase in game difficulty across all settings

Since these patch notes have yet to be corroborated by EA Sports’ own announcement, take these tweaks with a grain of salt. There’s every chance far more significant changes will come further down the line, so these may just be small meta changes that come naturally during a game’s early access period.

Of course, as soon as EA Sports releases the 1.004 patch notes, we’ll update this guide and let you know.

The next major patch for College Football 25 should arrive on July 19, 2024. This is the day the standard editions of the game release, ending the premium early access window. As such, we can expect a fairly sizeable day-one patch alongside this, with swathes of changes not currently in the game.

