Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to Beat Final Kieran Fight in Teal Mask DLC

With Ogerpon’s name cleared and all of the Masks collected, it’s time for the final decision: Who will Ogerpon choose to stay with? Kieran won’t back down without a fight, so it’s time to face him one last time. Here’s how to beat the final Kieran in the Teal Mask DLC for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, as well as the pokemon you can expect to face in the battle.

How to Beat the Final Kieran Fight in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC

To simplify things and make the battle easier, I’ll break down each member of Kieran’s new and improved squad. I’ve included their levels, types, strengths, and weaknesses to help you to help better your odds of defeating him.

Shiftry — Level 72

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Kieran kicks off the fight with a Level 72 Shiftry. Shiftry is a Grass and Dark type Pokemon specializing in speed and offense to compensate for its poor defenses. Specifically, Shiftry is weak to Fairy, Fire, Flying, Bug, and Fighting type moves. There are plenty of ways to take this Pokemon down, so choose one of the above-listed types, each of which is super effective against this part of Kieran’s squad, to get the match started.

Probopass — Level 71

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Depending on who you used against Shiftry, Kieran’s next member is a Level 71 Probopass. Probopass is a Steel and Rock type Pokemon with the Sturdy ability, preventing it from being one-hit KO’d. Unless you have an over-prepared team, this shouldn’t be a huge factor for you. What does matter is Probopass’s annoying Steel and Rock typing, making it a defensive wall against most Pokemon. To counter this, use Fighting, Ground, or Water type moves to chip away at its defenses until it goes down.

Poliwrath — Level 72

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Like Shiftry, Poliwrath is a heavy-hitting Water and Fighting Pokemon with high offense but poor defense. Be wary of its powerful Fighting type moves. These can easily be counter-played by a Psychic Pokemon, which resists it, or a Ghost-type, which is immune to Fighting moves. Poliwrath is weak to Grass, Electric, Flying, Psychic, and Fairy moves. Use these typings to take Poliwrath out swiftly before it becomes a problem.

Yanmega — Level 72

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Kieran’s Yanma has finally evolved into a super speedy Yanmega. Unless you have a Pokemon of higher speed or level, the Yanmega will always go first. Indeed, be wary of its powerful Bug Buzz attack. Otherwise, with its Bug and Flying typing, Yanmega shouldn’t pose too much of a threat. It’s weak to Fire, Flying, Electric, Ice, and Rock, all very common typings. Brush it off like the bug it is and move onto the next member of Kieran’s team.

Dipplin — Level 72

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The new regional variant for Applin, Dipplin makes its debut as the fifth member of Kieran’s team at Level 72. While it possesss the powerful Dragon typing, Dipplin shares the same stats as Applin, which are very low. Flying, Ice, Fairy, and Dragon type moves will make short work of this sweet candy apple.

Gliscor — Level 76

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Kieran’s Ace Pokemon is a mighty Level 76 Gliscor. Gliscor is well-known for having solid defense and powerful attacks. On top of that, its Ground and Flying typing gives it great coverage for an abundance of Pokemon. Ideally, a Water Pokemon will work best here, but one Ice type move like Ice Beam should put it down for good. Be wary of its powerful Earthquake attack. When Gliscor goes down, the main threat of Kieran’s team goes down, and the rest of the fight should be quick work.

With Kieran defeated, you now have the opportunity to finally catch Ogerpon for good. For more on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC, take a look at the links below.