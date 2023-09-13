Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to Evolve Yanma into Yanmega in The Teal Mask DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC has brought back many fan-favorite Pokemon from previous Generations as returning ‘Mons that you can catch and train during your adventure in Kitakami. Among them is the Bug/Flying Dual-Type Yanma and its evolution Yanmega. If you’ve caught a Yanma and are wondering how to evolve this tricky little guy, then look no further. We’ve got all the information you’ll need, so follow along down below.

Where to Catch Yanma in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC

Thankfully, Yanma is extremely common in the land of Kitakami and can be found in several places throughout the wilderness; and especially in grassy and rocky areas. To help narrow down your search, we’ve included a map screenshot below which shows all of Yanma’s habitats highlighted in yellow:

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

However, the quickest place to obtain Yanma is on the road between the Bus Stop and Mossui Town, where plenty of them will be flying around. They only seem to appear during the morning and daytime, so keep that in mind for your hunt.

How to Evolve Yanma Into Yanmega in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC

Evolving Yanma into Yanmega can be tricky. There is a hidden trigger for the evolution through learning a specific move, meaning it can easily be missed if you don’t know what to look out for. To evolve Yanma, you’ll need to level it until it reaches level 34. At this level, Yanma will have a chance to learn Ancient Power, which you’ll need to accept and replace one of your four moves with.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

After learning Ancient Power, Yanma’s evolution conditions will be triggered and it will automatically evolve into Yanmega. All you’ll have to do is wait a few seconds while the animation takes place, and then you’ll have a new and improved bug to add to your collection or team.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about where to find Yanma and how to evolve it into Yanmega in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. Now that you can check this evolution line off your Pokedex, why not check out the rest of our content down below for plenty more helpful Pokemon guides to assist you on your journey through Kitakami? We have a range of topics available, such as how to get Dipplin, one of the brand-new Pokemon introduced in the DLC.