Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: All New & Returning Pokemon in The Teal Mask DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC has arrived, bringing an adventure in the land of Kitakami involving exploration, festival fun, and of course, an assortment of Pokemon from previous Generations to collect and catch along the way. If you’re wondering about which returning Pokemon are included in the Kitakami Pokedex, as well as the new specimens that you can discover, then look no further. We’ve compiled a list of all new and returning Pokemon in the Teal Mask DLC to help you plan out which creatures you want to hunt down and catch first.

All New Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC

Dipplin

Poltchageist

Sinistcha

Okidogi

Monkidori

Fezandipiti

Ogerpon

Bloodmoon Ursaluna

All Returing Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC

Note: While not all of these Pokemon may be obtainable in the wilderness of Kitakami, you can still obtain them in your game by transferring them in via Pokemon HOME, or trading with other players.

Generation 1

Ekans

Arbok

Sandshrew

Sandslash

Clefairy

Clefable

Vulpix

Ninetails

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Victreebel

Geodude

Graveler

Golem

Koffing

Weezing

Snorlax

Generation 2

Sentret

Furret

Hoothoot

Noctowl

Spinarak

Ariados

Cleffa

Politoed

Aipom

Yamna

Gligar

Slugma

Magcargo

Swinub

Piloswine

Generation 3

Poochyena

Mightyena

Lotad

Lombre

Ludicolo

Seedot

Nuzleaf

Shiftry

Nosepass

Volbeat

Illumise

Corphish

Crawdaunt

Feebas

Milotic

Duskull

Dusclops

Chimecho

Generation 4

Ambipom

Chingling

Munchlax

Yanmega

Gliscor

Mamoswine

Probopass

Dusknoir

Shaymin

Generation 5

Timburr

Gurdurr

Conkeldurr

Sewaddle

Swadloon

Leavanny

Ducklett

Swanna

Litwick

Lampent

Chandelure

Mienfoo

Mienshao

Vullaby

Mandibuzz

Generation 6

Phantump

Trevenant

Generation 7

Grubbin

Charjabug

Vikavolt

Cutiefly

Ribombee

Jangmo-o

Hakamo-o

Kommo-o

Generation 8

Cramorant

Morpeko

That wraps up all new and returning Pokemon for Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. Now that you know which creatures are available to catch during your adventure, why not check out our guide covering how to level up Pokemon fast? This will help you to evolve your Pokemon as soon as possible, build a strong team, and get one step closer to completing the Kitakami Pokedex.