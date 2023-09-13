Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: All New & Returning Pokemon in The Teal Mask DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC has arrived, bringing an adventure in the land of Kitakami involving exploration, festival fun, and of course, an assortment of Pokemon from previous Generations to collect and catch along the way. If you’re wondering about which returning Pokemon are included in the Kitakami Pokedex, as well as the new specimens that you can discover, then look no further. We’ve compiled a list of all new and returning Pokemon in the Teal Mask DLC to help you plan out which creatures you want to hunt down and catch first.
All New Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC
- Dipplin
- Poltchageist
- Sinistcha
- Okidogi
- Monkidori
- Fezandipiti
- Ogerpon
- Bloodmoon Ursaluna
All Returing Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC
Note: While not all of these Pokemon may be obtainable in the wilderness of Kitakami, you can still obtain them in your game by transferring them in via Pokemon HOME, or trading with other players.
Generation 1
- Ekans
- Arbok
- Sandshrew
- Sandslash
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Vulpix
- Ninetails
- Poliwag
- Poliwhirl
- Poliwrath
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Victreebel
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Golem
- Koffing
- Weezing
- Snorlax
Generation 2
- Sentret
- Furret
- Hoothoot
- Noctowl
- Spinarak
- Ariados
- Cleffa
- Politoed
- Aipom
- Yamna
- Gligar
- Slugma
- Magcargo
- Swinub
- Piloswine
Generation 3
- Poochyena
- Mightyena
- Lotad
- Lombre
- Ludicolo
- Seedot
- Nuzleaf
- Shiftry
- Nosepass
- Volbeat
- Illumise
- Corphish
- Crawdaunt
- Feebas
- Milotic
- Duskull
- Dusclops
- Chimecho
Generation 4
- Ambipom
- Chingling
- Munchlax
- Yanmega
- Gliscor
- Mamoswine
- Probopass
- Dusknoir
- Shaymin
Generation 5
- Timburr
- Gurdurr
- Conkeldurr
- Sewaddle
- Swadloon
- Leavanny
- Ducklett
- Swanna
- Litwick
- Lampent
- Chandelure
- Mienfoo
- Mienshao
- Vullaby
- Mandibuzz
Generation 6
- Phantump
- Trevenant
Generation 7
- Grubbin
- Charjabug
- Vikavolt
- Cutiefly
- Ribombee
- Jangmo-o
- Hakamo-o
- Kommo-o
Generation 8
- Cramorant
- Morpeko
That wraps up all new and returning Pokemon for Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. Now that you know which creatures are available to catch during your adventure, why not check out our guide covering how to level up Pokemon fast? This will help you to evolve your Pokemon as soon as possible, build a strong team, and get one step closer to completing the Kitakami Pokedex.