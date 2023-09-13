Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Where to Catch Poltchageist in The Teal Mask DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC has brought the arrival of many fan-favorite Pokemon from previous Generations, as well as a selection of new specimens to discover along your journey in Kitakami. Among these new ‘Mons is Poltchageist, the intriguing Grass/Ghost Dual-Type Matcha Pokemon. If you’re wondering where you can find and catch Poltchageist so you can add it to your team, then look no further; we have all the information you’ll need, so follow along below.

Where to Find Poltchageist in Teal Mask

Based on the screenshot of Poltchageist’s Pokedex entry below, it can be found in the wilderness of Kitakami, specifically around bamboo groves.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

As indicated by the yellow highlighted area of the map, Poltchageist’s habitat is located around the Southeastern side of Kitakami, close to the outskirts of Mossui Town and into the Mossfell Confluence.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Poltchageist spawns around the various Bamboo groves within these areas, so make sure to check these Bamboo trees thoroughly during your hunt, as this ‘Mon is fairly small in size and can be easily missed.

Rare Tera Poltchageist Encounter Location in Teal Mask

Poltchageist also appears to be quite rare in the Teal Mask DLC, having a lower spawn rate than other specimens. Because of this, locating one can be quite tricky. If you’re having trouble successfully finding a Poltchageist, then there is one location you can rely on, due to it being the spawn zone for a rare Tera Poltchageist encounter.

This is within the Mossfell Confluence and should be easy to locate even from a distance due to the bright shine this Pokemon radiates. We’ve also included a screenshot of the exact location below to point you in the right direction.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Poltchageist in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. Now that you know where you can go to add this ‘Mon to your team, why not check out some of our other content here at Twinfinite?

