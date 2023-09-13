Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Where to Catch Morpeko in The Teal Mask DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC has arrived, allowing you to embark on a journey to the land of Kitakami. Here you will explore the mysteries of ancient Pokemon, celebrate with festival activities, and encounter an extended list of returning Pokemon from previous Generations. Among these returning Pokemon is Morpeko, the adorably hangry rodent Pokemon first introduced in the Galar Region. If you’re wondering how to catch a Morpeko for yourself in the Teal Mask DLC, then we’ve got all the information you’ll need, so follow along below.

Morpeko is an adorable Pokemon known for switching between two forms depending on how full its belly is. Luckily for fans of this hangry little rodent, Morpeko has returned in the Teal Mask DLC and is even on the team of one of your rivals, Carmine.

Can You Catch Morpeko in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask?

Unfortunately, while the Teal Mask has introduced Morpeko to the game, the Pokedex entry for this Pokemon states that its habitat is unknown, meaning it can’t be obtained from the wilderness of Kitakami.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Instead, you can obtain Morpeko by transferring it from another game into Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC via Pokemon HOME, or by trading with other players. While this isn’t the most ideal scenario for fans of the little Electric/Dark Dual-Type, this does add a fun extra challenge to the task of completing your Kitakami Pokedex and will make obtaining Morpeko much more satisfying once complete.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Morpeko in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. Now that you know what’s required for adding the Generation 8 Pikachu clone to your collection, why not check out our guide covering where to find and catch Poltchageist? This is a brand new Pokemon introduced to Kitakami, so it may make a fun and worthwhile addition to your team.