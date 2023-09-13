How to Evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC has marked the arrival of many fan-favorite returning ‘Mons from previous Generations, as well as the addition of several brand new specimens to discover and catch. Among them are Poltchageist and Sinistcha, two new Grass/Ghost Dual-Type matcha Pokemon. If you’ve caught yourself a Poltchageist and are wondering how to evolve it into Sinistcha, then look no further; we’ve got all the information you’ll need, so follow along below.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC Poltchageist to Sinistcha Evolution Guide

To evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha, you will first need to obtain a unique item known as the Unremarkable Teacup. You can find this item in the wilderness of Kitakami within a small cave at the bottom of the cliffs between Infernal Pass and Paradise Barrens. If you’re having trouble locating this cave, then feel free to check out our complete guide covering where to find the Unremarkable Teacup for more in-depth instructions on where to go.

After obtaining this item, make sure the Poltchageist that you’d like to evolve is in your party. If you have yet to catch one of these cute little matcha ‘Mons, then we’ve also covered where you can find one for yourself in our Poltchageist location guide, so feel free to give this a glance if you need some extra pointers.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Now that you’ve got your Poltchageist waiting within your party, open your Inventory and tab across to the Other Items pocket of your bag. Scroll down until you find the Unremarkable Teacup, and press A to use it on your Poltchageist. This will immediately trigger the automatic evolution, and the little guy will begin changing form into the more powerful Sinistcha.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

After a short wait of only a few seconds, the evolution animation will be complete and you’ll now have a Sinistcha to add to your collection or train up as a valuable member of your team.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about how to evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. Now that you know how to obtain the evolved form of this unique Grass/Ghost Dual-Type, why not check out our list of all new and returning Pokemon in the Teal Mask? This way you can make a plan for which Pokemon you want to hunt down and catch next. Otherwise, we have plenty of other relevant articles you can look through down below.