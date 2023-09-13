Where to Find the Unremarkable Teacup in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC introduces the land of Kitakami, which is full of new and returning Pokemon to catch, areas to explore, and items to discover. Among these items is a new addition of the Unremarkable Teacup, a unique item that can be used to trigger the evolution of Poltcheageist into Sinistcha. If you’re wondering where you can get your hands on this item, then we’ve got all the information you’ll need, so follow along below.

If there’s one frustrating thing about Pokemon games, it’s when handy evolution Items are securely hidden in the dens of high-leveled Pokemon, or tucked away only to be discovered through thorough exploration.

Unremarkable Teacup Location in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC

The Unremarkable Teacup can be located in a cave between Paraise Barrens and Infernal Pass. This is just a short travel from your main base in Mossui Town, meaning you can simply jump on Koraidon or Miraidon and head out to retrieve this Item.

I’ve included the approximate location of this tiny cave in a map screenshot below to help point you in the right direction:

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Once you arrive in this general area, stick to the path at the very bottom of the cliffs, and work your way around until you manage to locate this little cave in the wall. I was able to do so with ease by jumping down from the top of the cliffs and gliding on Koraidon, so this method may help you out in locating the cave for yourself.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

After locating this cave simply walk inside and pick up the Item Pokeball you can see sitting on the ground – this is the Unremarkable Teacup. The Unremarkable Teacup will now be added to your Inventory, and you’ll be able to evolve your Sinistcha as soon as you’d like.

That’s everything you need to know about where to find the Unremarkable Teacup in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. Now that you know where to pick up this useful item, why don’t you check out our guide for where to find Poltchageist? After all, if you’re going to put the Unremarkable Teacup to use you’ll need a Poltchageist to evolve!