How to Get Bloodmoon Ursaluna in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC

The Teal Mask DLC has launched in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and with it comes an abundance of new and returning Pokemon, including new forms for some of them. One of which includes a new variant of Ursuring, Bloodmoon Ursaluna, a hidden Pokemon that can only be unlocked via a quest. Some players are confused about how to trigger this quest. So today, we’re discussing how to get Bloodmoon Ursaluna in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC.

Activating The Bloodmoon Ursaluna Quest In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

To unlock the Bloodmoon Ursaluna quest, you must first find and capture 150 Pokemon from the Kitakami Pokedex. Afterward, you can speak with Perrin, a photographer sitting at the east entrance of Mossui Town. When you prove you caught 150 Pokemon, she will immediately start a questline with you, where an indicator on your map will direct you to meet her in the Timeless Woods.

Speaking with her again will trigger step two of the quest, where all you have to do is take ten pictures of different Pokemon which is specified by Perrin. Immediately after the tenth photo is taken, a giant Bloodmoon Ursaluna will appear, triggering a Titan-esc battle with you.

Battling Bloodmoon Ursaluna

The fight with Bloodmoon Ursaluna works the same as any other Titan battle, it’s big and strong, but knowing its weaknesses will give you the advantage. Bloodmoon Ursaluna is a Ground and Normal-type, so bringing a Water or Fighting type Pokemon will be perfect for this fight.

Image Source: Shiny Lotus via Youtube

Don’t worry, unlike other Titan battles, when you deplete its health, you will have an opportunity to catch it. Thankfully, the catch rate is 100%, so choose any Pokeball you like, and you will have acquired your very own Bloodmoon Ursaluna.