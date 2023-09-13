Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to Get Dipplin in Teal Mask DLC (Applin Evolution, Explained)

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC brings a new assortment of Pokemon to the game, including fan-favorite creatures from previous generations, as well as some brand new specimens to discover. Among them is Dipplin, a unique new member of the Applin evolution line. If you’re wondering where you can find this little candied apple ‘Mon in Kitakami, then we’ve got all you’ll need to know. Follow along below for all the information you’ll need about how to get Dipplin in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC.

Can You Catch Dipplin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC?

If you’ve spent some time searching for Dipplin in the wild with no success, then there’s good reason as to why. As indicated in the screenshot of Dipplin’s Pokedex entry below, the habitat for this Pokemon is listed as unknown, meaning it is unable to be found in the wilderness of Kitakami.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Instead, the only way to obtain Dipplin is by evolving an Applin with use of an item called the Syrupy Apple. Luckily, if you haven’t already got an Applin from your Scarlet & Violet playthrough, they can be found super early in your Teal Mask gameplay.

Where to Catch Applin in The Teal Mask DLC

Applin can be located in the orchids just outside of Mossui Town, where they are commonly seen hanging out underneath the trees and blending into their surroundings among the real apples.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

This is one of the first areas that you’ll travel through for your trip assignments, so you might as well stop off along the way to catch one of the little critters.

Where to Get Syrupy Apple in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC, Explained

Once you’ve caught yourself an Applin, you will need to get your hands on an item called the Syrupy Apple, which can be used to trigger the evolution into Dipplin.

Syrupy Apples can be purchased from a self-serve stall at a small orchid located within the Mossfell Confluence. This orchid can be easily spotted from the cliffs of Reveler’s Road heading out of Mossui Town, but we’ve included a map screenshot below in case you get lost along the way to help make this pitstop as quick and efficient as possible.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Once you arrive at the orchid, simply walk up to the little booth that is advertising Syrupy Apples for sale, and press A to interact, which will let you purchase a Syrupy Apple for 500 Pokedollars. You can also repeat this process if you wish to purchase multiple Syrupy Apples to keep in your bag for later.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

How to Evolve Applin into Dipplin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask DLC

To evolve Applin into Dipplin, you will first need to have Applin in your party. Now open your bag, navigate to the Other Items pocket, and scroll down until you find the Syrupy Apple. Press A to select the Syrupy Apple, and then select the Applin in your party that you would like to evolve.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Upon making this selection, you will trigger the evolution process for Applin. All you need to do here is wait a few seconds and simply let the evolution occur, and after a few seconds, you’ll have your very own Dipplin to train up – easy as that!

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Dipplin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. Now that you know how to obtain this new creature, why not look into the other collectible items you can gather during your adventure in Kitakami? There are plenty of helpful items, TMs, and Pokeballs that can be found to capture and raise your Pokemon into a powerful team, so knowing what to look out for can make your journey that much easier.