Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Gets September Release Date and New Pokemon Evolutions

The first half of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC arrives next month.

Today during the Pokemon Presents showcase, we got a much more in-depth look at the upcoming DLC expansion for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC is split into two parts, both of which will be released this year.

The first part of the DLC, the Teal Mask, will release on September 13. Players will go on a school trip to the land of Kitakami. This is a base of a mountain outside of the region of Paldea. New characters, such as students Kieran and Carmine and the teacher Briar, will accompany the player.

The Teal Mask expansion focuses on an old folktale mystery surrounding three new legendary Pokemon—Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti.

In this new land, there will also be additional Pokemon species that can’t be found in Paldea. This means that older Pokemon from previous generations that you couldn’t catch in Scarlet and Violet will be available. There is also a new evolution for Applin called Dipplin that looks like a candied apple.

In addition to this new storyline, there will be a number of new minigames and updated features. For example, there is a traveling photographer named Perrin who you can assist with taking pictures of Pokemon. There is a new minigame called Ogre Oustin’ in which you can ride your Pokemon around bursting balloons to get Mochi rewards that affect stats. Finally, there is an update to the Roto camera called a Roto-Stick (basically a selfie-stick).

The second part of the DLC, the Indigo Disk, will release sometime in Winter 2023. This part introduces Blueberry Academy, an underwater school. This academy is split up into four artifial biomes: savannah, coastal, canyon, and polar. Older generation Pokemon that didn’t appear in Scarlet and Violet or the Teal Mask DLC can be found in these biomes. Over 230 Pokemon in total will be added in both parts of the expansion.

This half of the expansion also introduces a new battling competition in the game called the BB League. Within this is the League Club, an area that players can redecorate to their liking and customize the way their character throws their Poke Ball.

It looks like there will be new evolutions for older Pokemon, and several older legendaries such as Raiku and Dialga appear to have new forms.

In addition to the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, Mewtwo and Mew will be available later this month in Scarlet and Violet via raid battles.

You can watch the full Pokemon Presents showcase below. The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC starts at the 23:35 timestamp.