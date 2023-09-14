Where to Catch Okidogi in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Teal Mask

When it comes to threes, there’s always a hierarchy, and Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC isn’t an exception. While the Loyal Three do everything as a group, one in particular stands out as the most powerful amongst them, and that’s Okidogi. So today, we’re discussing where to catch Okidogi in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Okidogi Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Before locating Okidogi, you must complete the main storyline of the Teal Mask DLC. This includes catching Ogerpon, and defeating Kieran and Carmine for the last time. Afterward, you’ll gain free access to roam Kitakami and Island, and the ability to track down and catch the Loyal Three.

Thankfully, you won’t have to travel too far, because Okidogi is back where you first fought him as a Titan in the back of the Paradise Barrens. Unlike the other members of the Loyal Three, Okidogi is far easier to find, as you can simply fly to the Paradise Barrens and walk to the back where you’ll see him standing.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

How to Catch Okidogi

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

While Okidogi is much easier to find than Fezandipiti and Munkidori, his fight is much more challenging. For starters, he’s a level 70 Poison and Fighting-type with access to Poison Jab, which gives a 30% chance to Poison an enemy on top of his already high chance to Poison from his Toxic Chain ability. This means that more likely than not, almost every attack he dishes out will Poison your Pokemon.

Ideally, a Steel-type would work best here, as it will be immune to the incoming Poison attacks, but it would be vulnerable to Okidogi’s powerful Fighting-type move Superpower. Tinkaton would be the best play here, as its additional Fairy typing would resist the Superpower attack and reduce the damage from Fighting moves. Its Fairy type moves would likewise be viable since Okidogi’s Fighting Poison-typing would keep them at a neutral damage amount.

That said, Steel-types in general will still be the best play. Their immunity to Poison ensures you’ll have minimal headaches as you try to take this legendary down.

Furthermore, based on our experience of catching him, it seems his catch rate is MUCH lower compared to the other two. Make sure to save before battling him, because it may take you a few attempts before finally catching him.

And that’s everything you need to know on where to catch Okidogi in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. For more on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC, take a look at the links below.