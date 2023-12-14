All Version Exclusives in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk

In the latest DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, The Indigo Disk, several version exclusive Pokemon have been added to the mix. Here are all version exclusives in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk.

All Version Exclusives Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk

Image Source: Game Freak

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk has more version exclusives than The Teal Mask DLC. There are four Pokemon exclusives in Scarlet and four Pokemon exclusives in Violet in The Indigo Disk. Let’s not forget that two of them already appeared earlier – Raging Bolt in Pokemon Scarlet and Iron Crown in Pokemon Violet.

Pokemon exclusive to Scarlet in The Indigo Disk

Cranidos and Ramparados

Gouging Fire

Alolan Vulpix and Alolan Ninetails

Raging Bolt

Pokemon exclusive to Violet in The Indigo Disk

Shieldon and Bastiodon

Iron Boulder

Alolan Sandshrew and Alolan Sandslash

Iron Crown

Where to Find Version Exclusive Pokemon

If you’ve played the previous DLC, then you’re familiar with the fact that you won’t find version exclusive Pokemon by simply going into the wild or raids. The trading option is always available though, so if you have friends or online gaming partners that are willing to trade these Pokemon with you, then go for it.

Also, make sure to explore Tera Raids in the Poke Portal from time to time, because those Pokemon tend to spawn periodically there for you to grab them. We do not doubt your hunting abilities and that you’ll be successful if you’re lucky enough to be at the right place at the right time.

This Indigo Disk DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet brought with it new and returning versions of exclusive Pokemon. Note that this is the first time that regional versions of exclusive Pokemon were included, so don’t let that confuse you while you explore the Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet worlds.

