All New & Returning Pokemon in Indigo Disk

The arrival of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC has occurred, providing yet another side adventure for players to experience. Of course, with the arrival of this DLC comes a variety of new and returning Pokemon to catch, trade, and utilize in battle. To help you prioritize your team building and catch priorities, we’ve rounded all new and returning ‘Mon up and listed them below.

All New Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC

  • Terapegos
  • Iron Crown
  • Raging Bolt
  • Archaludon

All Returing Pokemon in Indigo Disk

Note: Some Pokemon may not be obtainable in the wilderness. However, you can still transfer them to your game via Pokemon HOME, or obtain them by trading with other players.

Generation 1

  • Bulbasaur
  • Ivysaur
  • Venusaur
  • Squirtle
  • Wartortle
  • Blastoise
  • Oddish
  • Gloom
  • Vileplume
  • Tentacool
  • Tentacruel
  • Doduo
  • Dodrio
  • Seel
  • Dewgong
  • Exeggcute
  • Exeggutor
  • Hitmonlee
  • Hitmonchan
  • Rhyhorn
  • Rhydon
  • Horsea
  • Seadra
  • Electabuzz
  • Magmar
  • Lapras
  • Porygon

Generation 2

  • Chikorita
  • Bayleef
  • Meganium
  • Totodile
  • Croconaw
  • Feriligatr
  • Chinchou
  • Lanter
  • Bellosom
  • Snubbull
  • Granbull
  • Skarmory
  • Kingdra
  • Porygon2
  • Smeargle
  • Tyrogue
  • Hitmontop
  • Elekid
  • Magby
  • Raikou
  • Entei
  • Suicune
  • Lugia
  • Ho-Oh

Generation 3

  • Treecko
  • Grovyle
  • Sceptile
  • Torchic
  • Combusken
  • Blaziken
  • Mudkip
  • Marshtomp
  • Swampert
  • Plusle
  • Minun
  • Trapinch
  • Vibrava
  • Flygon
  • Beldum
  • Metang
  • Metagross
  • Regirock
  • Regice
  • Registeel
  • Latios
  • Latias
  • Deoxys

Generation 4

  • Cranidos
  • Rampardos
  • Shieldon
  • Bastiodon
  • Rhyperior
  • Electivire
  • Magmortar
  • Porygon-Z

Generation 5

  • Snivy
  • Servine
  • Serperior
  • Tepig
  • Pignite
  • Emboar
  • Blitzle
  • Zebstrika
  • Drilbur
  • Excadrill
  • Cottonee
  • Whimsicott
  • Scraggy
  • Scrafty
  • Minccino
  • Cinccino
  • Solosis
  • Duosion
  • Reuniclus
  • Joltik
  • Galvantula
  • Golet
  • Golurk
  • Cobalion
  • Terrakion
  • Virizion
  • Reshiram
  • Zekrom
  • Kyurem
  • Keldeo

Generation 6

  • Espurr
  • Meowstic
  • Inkay
  • Malamar

Generation 7

  • Litten
  • Torracat
  • Incineroar
  • Popplio
  • Brionne
  • Primarina
  • Pikipek
  • Trumbeak
  • Toucannon
  • Dewpider
  • Araquanid
  • Comfey
  • Minior
  • Cosmog
  • Cosmoem
  • Solgaleo
  • Lunala
  • Necrozma

Generation 8

  • Milcery
  • Alcreamie
  • Duralodon

That’s it for all new and returning Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC. Now that you know what ‘Mons to expect, why not take a look at our guide for how to start the Indigo Disk? This way you can jump right into the adventure.

