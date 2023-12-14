All New & Returning Pokemon in Indigo Disk

The arrival of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC has occurred, providing yet another side adventure for players to experience. Of course, with the arrival of this DLC comes a variety of new and returning Pokemon to catch, trade, and utilize in battle. To help you prioritize your team building and catch priorities, we’ve rounded all new and returning ‘Mon up and listed them below.

All New Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC

Terapegos

Iron Crown

Raging Bolt

Archaludon

All Returing Pokemon in Indigo Disk

Note: Some Pokemon may not be obtainable in the wilderness. However, you can still transfer them to your game via Pokemon HOME, or obtain them by trading with other players.

Generation 1

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Oddish

Gloom

Vileplume

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Doduo

Dodrio

Seel

Dewgong

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Horsea

Seadra

Electabuzz

Magmar

Lapras

Porygon

Generation 2

Chikorita

Bayleef

Meganium

Totodile

Croconaw

Feriligatr

Chinchou

Lanter

Bellosom

Snubbull

Granbull

Skarmory

Kingdra

Porygon2

Smeargle

Tyrogue

Hitmontop

Elekid

Magby

Raikou

Entei

Suicune

Lugia

Ho-Oh

Generation 3

Treecko

Grovyle

Sceptile

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken

Mudkip

Marshtomp

Swampert

Plusle

Minun

Trapinch

Vibrava

Flygon

Beldum

Metang

Metagross

Regirock

Regice

Registeel

Latios

Latias

Deoxys

Generation 4

Cranidos

Rampardos

Shieldon

Bastiodon

Rhyperior

Electivire

Magmortar

Porygon-Z

Generation 5

Snivy

Servine

Serperior

Tepig

Pignite

Emboar

Blitzle

Zebstrika

Drilbur

Excadrill

Cottonee

Whimsicott

Scraggy

Scrafty

Minccino

Cinccino

Solosis

Duosion

Reuniclus

Joltik

Galvantula

Golet

Golurk

Cobalion

Terrakion

Virizion

Reshiram

Zekrom

Kyurem

Keldeo

Generation 6

Espurr

Meowstic

Inkay

Malamar

Generation 7

Litten

Torracat

Incineroar

Popplio

Brionne

Primarina

Pikipek

Trumbeak

Toucannon

Dewpider

Araquanid

Comfey

Minior

Cosmog

Cosmoem

Solgaleo

Lunala

Necrozma

Generation 8

Milcery

Alcreamie

Duralodon

That’s it for all new and returning Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC. Now that you know what ‘Mons to expect, why not take a look at our guide for how to start the Indigo Disk? This way you can jump right into the adventure.