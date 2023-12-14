How to Start Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Indigo Disk is the second part of a two-part DLC adventure for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and it’s not for the faint of heart. Here’s how to start the Indigo Disk DLC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk Requirements

To access the new content in the Indigo Disk DLC, you’ll first need to beat the main story campaign of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. In addition to that, you also need to have beaten the first part of the DLC, Teal Mask.

Beating the main story of Scarlet and Violet includes finishing all three storylines: Victory Road, Path of Legends, and Starfall Street. You’ll then unlock the secret Area Zero story, which you must also see to its conclusion.

The Teal Mask DLC requires you to reach the ending of the story where you beat Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti, and capturing Ogerpon.

How to Unlock Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Once you’ve met both requirements, make sure your game has been updated to version 3.0, then boot it up. Upon starting it up, you should receive a message from Clavell at the academy, asking if you’ve heard of the Blueberry Academy in the Unova region. Speak with Clavell, and you’ll then get the option to fly over to the new Blueberry Academy to talk to Cyrano.

Cyrano will ask if you’re ready to begin your studies abroad, select “Yes”, and the Indigo Disk DLC will start proper.

This DLC is a direct continuation of Teal Mask, and also introduces a whole new villain, along with new and returning Pokemon for players to capture. More importantly, it also brings players back to the Unova region, which was debuted in Pokemon Black and White.

That’s all you need to know about starting the Indigo Disk DLC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.